Petrobras : on the start-up of FPSO Almirante Barroso - Form 6-K

Petrobras on the start-up of FPSO Almirante Barroso

-

Rio de Janeiro, May 31, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it started today the production of the FPSO Almirante Barroso platform, in the Búzios field, with capacity to produce daily up to 150 thousand barrels of oil and 6 million m³ of gas. FPSO Almirante Barroso will contribute to the oil production of the Búzios field, which currently averages 560,000 barrels per day, equivalent to about 17% of national production.

"Búzios synthesizes how representative the pre-salt is for Petrobras' production, besides being important for the country's energy security. By 2025, when the Almirante Barroso FPSO will be close to its maximum capacity and we will have the entry of other units, the field's production should reach close to the 700,000 barrels per day mark", declared Petrobras CEO, Jean Paul Prates.

FPSO Almirante Barroso is a unit chartered from Modec and is located 180 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, and operates its production in a water depth of 1,900 meters. It is the fifth platform to start operating in the Búzios field, where the P-74, P-75, P-76, and P-77 units were already in production.

Búzios is the largest deepwater field in the world and the current development concept includes 11 platforms. Currently, six units are under construction (FPSO Almirante Tamandaré, P-78, P-79, P-80, P-82, and P-83). Petrobras is the operator of the field, with 88.99% stakes in the shared Búzios field, with CNOOC holding 7.34% and CNODC 3.67% as partners.

