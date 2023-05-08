Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:55 2023-05-05 pm EDT
24.00 BRL   +4.26%
08:04aPetrobras : on the development of block BM-C-33 - Form 6-K
PU
08:04aPetrobras : on the start-up of FPSO Anna Nery - Form 6-K
PU
07:53aEquinor, Partners to Invest $9 Billion in Brazilian Gas, Condensates Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras : on the start-up of FPSO Anna Nery - Form 6-K

05/08/2023 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrobras on the start-up of FPSO Anna Nery

-

Rio de Janeiro, May 08, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that the FPSO Anna Nery started production on May 07, 2023, in Campos Basin, within the project of revitalization of the Marlim and Voador fields, which will produce the post-salt reservoirs and Brava, located in the pre-salt of the two fields. The unit is capable of producing daily up to 70,000 barrels of oil and processing 4 million m³ of gas.

"This is the largest project in the world in the recovery of mature assets in the offshore industry. Through it, we will increase production, maintain jobs, and open an important learning and knowledge front for other similar projects throughout Brazil," said Jean Paul Prates, CEO of Petrobras.

The Anna Nery unit, of the FPSO (floating , production, storage and offloading unit) type, together with the Anita Garibaldi, also an FPSO, make up the first major revitalization project for mature fields in the Campos Basin.

The deployment of these two new production systems, appropriate to the mature field exploration format, provides operational continuity to the Marlim and Voador fields, increasing production to an average of 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), maintaining jobs and support services, and opening an important learning and knowledge front for other revitalization projects.

The FPSO Anna Nery is anchored in a water depth of 927 meters and interconnected to 32 wells, with peak production scheduled for 2025. The Marlim and Voador revitalization project will contribute to the recovery of the Campos Basin production, currently at about 560,000 boed. The projection for the basin's production is 900,000 boed in 2027.

www.petrobras.com.br/ir

For more information:

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS | Investors Relations

email: petroinvest@petrobras.com.br/acionistas@petrobras.com.br

Av. Henrique Valadares, 28 - 9 th Floor - 20231-030 - Rio de Janeiro, RJ.

Tel.: 55 (21) 3224-1510/9947 | 0800-282-1540

This document may contain forecasts within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), and Section 21E of the Securities Trading Act of 1934, as amended (Trading Act) that reflect the expectations of the Company's officers. The terms: "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "predicts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims", "should," and similar terms, aim to identify such forecasts, which evidently involve risks or uncertainties, predicted or not by the Company. Therefore, future results of the Company's operations may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely solely on the information included herein.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 12:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PETROBRAS
08:04aPetrobras : on the development of block BM-C-33 - Form 6-K
PU
08:04aPetrobras : on the start-up of FPSO Anna Nery - Form 6-K
PU
07:53aEquinor, Partners to Invest $9 Billion in Brazilian Gas, Condensates Project
MT
07:34aPetrobras : on the development of block BM-C-33 May 08, 2023
PU
07:24aPetrobras : on the start-up of FPSO Anna Nery May 08, 2023
PU
06:30aPetrobras will only build part of oil platforms in Brazil, top executive says
RE
06:14aPetrobras : on Bahia Terra production - Form 6-K
PU
05/07Brazil Lula Green Ambitions
AQ
05/05Petrobras : on Bahia Terra production May 05, 2023
PU
05/05Shares of Brazilian petrochemical firm Braskem soar on reports of acquisition bid
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 529 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2023 111 B 22 325 M 22 325 M
Net Debt 2023 207 B 41 780 M 41 780 M
P/E ratio 2023 2,88x
Yield 2023 20,8%
Capitalization 334 B 67 309 M 67 309 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 45 149
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 24,00 BRL
Average target price 30,33 BRL
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean Paul Terra Prates Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Gileno Gurjo Barreto Chairman & Executive Director-Exploration
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS-2.04%67 309
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY11.37%2 097 033
SHELL PLC2.77%206 293
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED47.62%200 913
TOTALENERGIES SE-4.30%151 356
EQUINOR ASA-11.74%91 270
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer