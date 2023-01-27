Petrobras 'pre-salt' geologist Carminatti to head exploration, production division -sources

HOUSTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The new Chief Executive of
Brazil's Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, has picked geologist Mario
Carminatti to head the oil company's exploration and production
division, people with knowledge of the information said on
Friday.
As the company's chief geologist, Carminatti is highly
respected at Petrobras for having led the discovery in 2006 of
one of the world's largest offshore oil deposits this century,
known as 'the pre-salt' - oil reservoirs tapped under a thick
layer of salt beneath the Atlantic seabed.
The board of directors of Petrobras, formally known as
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, has yet to formally approve the
composition of the new executive team, the people said,
declining to be identified because the information was private.
The people said the group includes Prates' business partner
Sergio Caetano Leite as chief financial officer, Mauricio
Tolmasquim as chief energy transition officer and William Franca
as head of refining.
Petrobras said in a securities filing it had not received
official statements regarding the nomination of any executive.
It added the nominees would need to go through the firm's
internal governance procedures.
Prates sealed Carminatti's choice in a meeting on Thursday
at the Presidential Palace with President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva, Chief of Staff Rui Costa and Workers Party leader Gleisi
Hoffmann, one of the people said. Carminatti was not present.
NEW FRONTIER
Carminatti has preferred to keep a low profile at Petrobras
in the past, previous CEOs having failed to convince him to take
a post as head of a division.
He won praise for the pre-salt discovery, pressing on with
drilling though the salt barrier that alone was deeper than any
well that Petrobras, the world's leader in deep-water
exploration, had drilled before. It was about 2,000 meters
(6,5612 feet) deep, compared with the company's previous deepest
well of 1,886 meters below water.
The multi-year geological program led to the largest crude
discovery in that decade, in an offshore area that international
oil producers had fruitlessly explored and then returned to
Brazil's oil regulator.
In 2008, the discovery was determined to have potential to
hold more than 40 billion barrels of oil and gas, changing
Lula's second presidential term. The pre-salt area is now
responsible for more than 70% of Brazil's daily production of
near 4 million barrels of oil and gas.
Carminatti is currently involved in an almost $3 billion
exploration effort in a new frontier North of Brazil, the
Equatorial Margin. Petrobras experts have compared the oil
deposits in the region those of nearby Guyana.
