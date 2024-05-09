CLIMATE CHANGE SUPPLEMENT Disclaimer - This document may contain forecasts about future events, which reflect only the expectations of the Company's management regarding future conditions of the economy, in addition to the industry in which it operates, the performance and financial results of the Company, among others. The terms "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "plans", "projects", "aims at", "should", as well as other similar terms, are intended to identify those predictions, which, evidently, involve risks and uncertainties foreseen or not by the Company (such as risks related to changes in general economic and commercial conditions, prices of crude oil and other commodities, refining margins and current exchange rates, uncertainties inherent to estimates of our oil and gas resources and reserves, risks related to our Strategic Plan and our ability to implement it, events in the Brazilian and international political, economic, legal and social

scenarios, obtaining government approvals and licenses and our ability to obtain financing) and, consequently, are not guarantees of the Company's future results. Therefore, the results may differ from current expectations, and the reader should not rely exclusively on the information herein. The Company to update presentations and forecasts in light of new information or future developments. The values reported for 2024 onwards are estimates. The goals, commitments, ambitions, and perspectives presented throughout this Climate Change Supplement may be affected by external and/or internal factors. The commitments presented herein do not constitute guarantees of future performance by the company and are subject to assumptions that may not materialize, and to risks and uncertainties that are difficult predict. Among the factors that could cause future results to differ materially from our expectations, we refer to the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section on Form 20-F and on the Petrobras Reference Form referring to base date December 31, 2023.