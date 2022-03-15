Log in
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/15 04:07:39 pm
31.1 BRL   -2.42%
Petrobras receives binding offer for Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline from EIG
RE
Brazil's Bolsonaro asks Petrobras to cut fuel prices
RE
Petrobras says talks for Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline still in early stages
RE
Petrobras receives binding offer for Bolivia-Brazil gas pipeline from EIG

03/15/2022 | 05:08pm EDT
March 15 (Reuters) - State-run Brazilian oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday it received a binding offer from EIG Global Energy Partners for the control of a natural gas pipeline that connects Bolivia and southern Brazil.

On Monday, Reuters reported EIG and Petrobras were close to reaching an agreement for its 51% stake of Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolivia-Brasil (TBG) for more than $500 million. TBG operates the Brazilian section of the pipeline called Gasbol.

Petrobras has not confirmed the figure reported by Reuters and said the execution of the deal, which also includes its 25% stake in Transportadora Sulbrasileira de Gas (TSB) "will depend on the necessary corporate approvals," before starting the negotiation phase.

Gasbol can transport up to 30 million cubic meters per day (1.1 billion cubic feet per day) of natural gas from Bolivia to consumer markets in Brazil.

Last year, EIG sold a 27.5% stake in TBG to Fluxys Belgium NV for an undisclosed amount in order to remove a regulatory conflict that could have prevented it from bidding for control of the asset. ($1 = 5.1607 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gram Slattery; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.80% 5.6507 Delayed Quote.-12.89%
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA 0.00% 30 Real-time Quote.-5.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL -6.41% 98.5 Delayed Quote.36.01%
PETROBRAS -2.42% 31.1 Delayed Quote.12.02%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.81% 216.1719 Delayed Quote.26.06%
WTI -6.07% 95.145 Delayed Quote.42.12%
Financials
Sales 2022 516 B 101 B 101 B
Net income 2022 116 B 22 650 M 22 650 M
Net Debt 2022 230 B 44 865 M 44 865 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,33x
Yield 2022 37,5%
Capitalization 434 B 84 547 M 84 547 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 49 050
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS12.02%85 225
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY7.54%2 093 823
SHELL PLC23.60%190 926
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED9.22%149 195
TOTALENERGIES SE2.51%130 324
EQUINOR ASA21.83%102 785