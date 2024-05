SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras said on Wednesday that the country's antitrust regulator Cade approved the new terms of an agreement that will free up the company from selling some of its oil refining and natural gas assets.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said the new terms of the agreement, which was originally signed in 2019, had been approved by the regulator's board.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)