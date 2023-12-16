Petrobras, further to the announcements made on May 24, 2022 and August 5, 2022, informs that, after complying with internal governance procedures, it has signed a new amendment to the natural gas purchase agreement with Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB).

The amendment signed today changes the delivery profile of the total volume of gas contracted by Petrobras, due to the availability of gas for export by YPFB.

The amendment provides for the maximum volume of 20 million m³ per day to be maintained, with greater flexibility in firm delivery and receipt commitments according to the seasonality and availability of supply, thus guaranteeing supply in contractual balance for the companies and the possibility of additional gas sales by YPFB to other Brazilian importers. It also brings greater security and predictability to the supply of gas to the market served by Petrobras.