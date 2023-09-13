Petrobras signs partnership with WEG for onshore wind power

Rio de Janeiro, September 13, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it has signed a strategic partnership with WEG, a global Brazilian electronics equipment company, for the joint development of a 7 megawatt (MW) onshore wind turbine, the first of this size to be manufactured in Brazil.

This project represents an important milestone for Petrobras, as it will increase its knowledge of wind energy technology, as well as helping to drive the energy transition in Brazil, in partnership with a company that stands out in innovation for developing solutions in energy efficiency, renewable energies and electric mobility. WEG expects series production of this equipment to begin in 2025.

Petrobras will invest approximately R$130 million in the project, which is already underway by WEG. The agreement covers the development of technologies for the production of wind turbine components, suitable for Brazilian wind conditions, as well as the construction and testing of a prototype, with technical and commercial counterparts for Petrobras. Petrobras will make its contribution within 25 months of signing the agreement.

In addition to its role in the expansion of national onshore wind energy, the development of this 7 MW wind turbine will have a positive impact on the future of offshore wind energy in Brazil. As a national supplier accumulates experience and knowledge in the production of high-capacity onshore wind turbines, it paves the way for the development of larger wind turbines, which can be used in offshore generation projects. Petrobras, for its part, will acquire specific knowledge about the specification, optimization and installation of large wind turbines. On this journey, the transition to offshore wind energy offers opportunities to exploit the vast wind potential off the coast of the country.

About WEG

Founded in 1961, WEG is a global electrical and electronic equipment company that operates in the capital goods sector with a focus on motors, gearboxes and electric drives, generators and power transformers, products and systems for electrification, automation and digitalization. WEG stands out in innovation by constantly developing solutions to meet the major trends in energy efficiency, renewable energies and electric mobility. With industrial operations in 15 countries and a commercial presence in more than 135 countries, the company has more than 40,000 employees around the world.

