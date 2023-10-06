Petrobras strengthens its Governance and Compliance area

Rio de Janeiro, October 06, 2023 - Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that it has approved a restructuring of its Governance and Compliance Office, and that its structure will be strengthened as of November 6. The new structural design creates the executive management of Disciplinary Accountability, the general management of Strategic Information and Monitoring of Integrity Systems and a management specialized in investigating reports of violence at work.

The Disciplinary Accountability executive management will act as an internal affairs department. It will be responsible for deviations and non-conformities, including those of third parties such as suppliers and other legal entities that have dealings with Petrobras. The new management will make the company's process of applying the Anti-Corruption Law (Law No. 12.846/2013) even more robust.

The new general management of Strategic Information and Monitoring of Integrity Systems will have an initiative that can be considered cutting-edge in the compliance sector in the country: the use of data intelligence to analyze compliance incidents. With the use of this advanced technology, the company will gain more agility in identifying irregularities. The new management will also work on the continuous monitoring of indicators, processes, controls, projects and initiatives related to governance and compliance, with a view to the continuous improvement of Petrobras' Integrity System and the achievement of the objectives set out in the company's Strategic Plan.

Another new addition to the office will be the creation of an area to deal specifically with complaints related to episodes of violence at work. The department, which will initially be headed by a woman, will deal, for example, with complaints of moral and sexual harassment and cases of discrimination.

