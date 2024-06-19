BRASILIA, June 19 (Reuters) - An agreement reached earlier this week between Brazilian state-owned oil giant Petrobras and the nation's finance ministry to settle tax debts is set to bring the government near this year's target for revenues brought in from back taxes settled through court disputes, a source at the finance ministry said.

Subtracting ineligible funds, some 11.85 billion reais ($2.17 billion) of Petrobras payouts would go toward the primary fiscal balance, set to be paid out by the end of the year, the source said.

The figure is just under the amount forecast in this year's budget of 12.17 billion reais, according to the finance ministry.

Petrobras is set to receive a 65% discount from what it owed in tax cases from 2008 to 2013, related to funds it had sent abroad to pay for services such as the chartering of vessels.

The firm will pay a total of 19.8 billion reais, but a portion of those funds will not impact this year's tax collection goal, the source said.

Some 8 billion reais will be paid through previously made legal deposits or tax breaks related to previous losses from Petrobras subsidiaries, according to the firm.

Those funds do not count for the finance ministry's goal, the source said, as the legal deposits had already been paid and taken into account at the time. Tax credits also do not count, as there will be no direct injection of cash involved, the source added.

The agreement between the ministry and Petrobras is expected to be the largest this year, although other companies could also join the debt renegotiation scheme, the source said. ($1 = 5.4776 reais) (Reporting by Bernardo Caram; Writing by Luana Maria Benedito; Editing by Chris Reese)