SAO PAULO, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil giant Petrobras agreed to pay the Brazilian government some 19.8 billion reais ($3.7 billion) to end several tax cases, the company said on Monday. (Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by David Alire Garcia)
Petrobras
Equities
PETR4
BRPETRACNPR6
Integrated Oil & Gas
Market conditions drive international airlines away from Brazil, Airbus says
BRAZIL'S PETROBRAS CEO CHAMBRIARD SAYS THE CO. IS ALIGNED WITH…
