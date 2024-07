RIO DE JANEIRO, July 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian logistics firm Transpetro, a subsidiary of state-run oil firm Petrobras , has launched a procurement notice to commission four new coastal vessels, Transpetro chief executive Sergio Bacci announced at an event on Monday.

The four vessels will be of the 'handy' class with a capacity of 15,000 to 18,000 deadweight tonnage, he added. (Reporting by Fabio Teixeira; writing by Andre Romani; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)