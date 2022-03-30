Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/30 12:44:29 pm EDT
32.63 BRL   +1.02%
12:41pSwiss private bank Pictet raided in Petrobras-linked probe
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/29PETROBRAS : on candidate nominated by minority shareholders for the Board of Directors March 29, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swiss private bank Pictet raided in Petrobras-linked probe

03/30/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Prosecutors searched the offices of Swiss private bank Pictet in mid-March in connection with a criminal probe into dealings with Brasilian state-run oil firm Petrobras, the bank confirmed following media reports on Wednesday.

"The (Office of the Attorney General) OAG confirms that in mid-March it carried out a search of a banking institution in Geneva. This search took place in the context of ongoing criminal proceedings, linked to the Petrobras investigation complex, which were opened in December 2021," federal prosecutors said in an emailed statement.

Swiss newspaper Le Temps earlier on Wednesday reported on the raids.

A spokesperson for Pictet confirmed it was the bank in question.

"For Pictet, this inquiry relates to matters which primarily occurred more than a decade ago and as early as 2005," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Swiss prosecutors have been working for years to identify assets and bring forward prosecutions in relation to a sprawling international corruption case linked to Brazilian state oil firm Petrobras.

The so-called Car Wash probe, known in Portuguese as Lava Jato, began in 2014 with the arrest of a currency dealer and mushroomed into Brazil's biggest ever graft scandal, mainly involving Petrobras contracts in which some 200 businessmen, officials and politicians have been convicted.

In October, Petrobras said it paid more than $850 million to U.S. authorities as part of an agreement on a related corruption probe.

Other banks, including JPMorgan, Brazil's Banco do Brasil and Geneva-based Banque Cramer & Cie, have come into the crosshairs of related international probes.

Swiss financial market supervisor FINMA in 2018 also identified deficiencies at Credit Suisse in connection with the Petrobras affair.

Pictet on Wednesday said it had already discussed the matter with FINMA in 2014, following its own internal review, "and resolved it with the regulator in 2015." (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -1.95% 7.524 Delayed Quote.-13.50%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.24% 140.88 Delayed Quote.-11.04%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.07% 112.6 Delayed Quote.40.56%
PETROBRAS 1.02% 32.63 Delayed Quote.13.53%
WTI 0.27% 106.795 Delayed Quote.38.04%
All news about PETROBRAS
12:41pSwiss private bank Pictet raided in Petrobras-linked probe
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
03/29PETROBRAS : on candidate nominated by minority shareholders for the Board of Directors Mar..
PU
03/29PETROBRAS : on candidates nominated by minority shareholders for the Board of Directors Ma..
PU
03/29Petrobras receives designations to its board for minority and preferred positions
RE
03/29Outgoing CEO Luna says Petrobras has no place for 'adventurers'
RE
03/29SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Recover Late from Prior Declines
MT
03/29SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Edging off Worst Levels of Tuesday Trade
MT
03/29Pro-market consultant emerges as unlikely new Petrobras CEO
RE
03/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Barclays, Walmart, FedEx, Uber, Daimler...
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROBRAS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 514 B 108 B 108 B
Net income 2022 124 B 26 098 M 26 098 M
Net Debt 2022 223 B 47 043 M 47 043 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,40x
Yield 2022 29,7%
Capitalization 438 B 91 571 M 92 239 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 45 532
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PETROBRAS
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 32,30 BRL
Average target price 41,66 BRL
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joaquim Silva e Luna Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodrigo Araujo Alves Chief Financial Officer
Eduardo Bacellar Leal Ferreira Chairman
Marcelo da Silva Carreras Head-IT & Telecommunications
Marcia Tosta Head-Cyber & Information Security
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS13.53%92 239
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY17.04%2 232 132
SHELL PLC24.68%201 578
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED19.02%154 147
TOTALENERGIES SE2.64%139 893
EQUINOR ASA29.59%113 415