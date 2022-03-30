Swiss private bank Pictet raided in Petrobras-linked probe

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Prosecutors searched the
offices of Swiss private bank Pictet in mid-March in connection
with a criminal probe into dealings with Brasilian state-run oil
firm Petrobras, the bank confirmed following media reports on
Wednesday.
"The (Office of the Attorney General) OAG confirms that in
mid-March it carried out a search of a banking institution in
Geneva. This search took place in the context of ongoing
criminal proceedings, linked to the Petrobras investigation
complex, which were opened in December 2021," federal
prosecutors said in an emailed statement.
Swiss newspaper Le Temps earlier on Wednesday reported on
the raids.
A spokesperson for Pictet confirmed it was the bank in
question.
"For Pictet, this inquiry relates to matters which primarily
occurred more than a decade ago and as early as 2005," a
spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Swiss prosecutors have been working for years to identify
assets and bring forward prosecutions in relation to a sprawling
international corruption case linked to Brazilian state oil firm
Petrobras.
The so-called Car Wash probe, known in Portuguese as Lava
Jato, began in 2014 with the arrest of a currency dealer and
mushroomed into Brazil's biggest ever graft scandal, mainly
involving Petrobras contracts in which some 200 businessmen,
officials and politicians have been convicted.
In October, Petrobras said it paid more than $850 million to
U.S. authorities as part of an agreement on a related corruption
probe.
Other banks, including JPMorgan, Brazil's Banco do
Brasil and Geneva-based Banque Cramer & Cie, have come into the
crosshairs of related international probes.
Swiss financial market supervisor FINMA in 2018 also
identified deficiencies at Credit Suisse in connection
with the Petrobras affair.
Pictet on Wednesday said it had already discussed the matter
with FINMA in 2014, following its own internal review, "and
resolved it with the regulator in 2015."
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt; writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi;
Editing by Kirsten Donovan)