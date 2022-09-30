Teaser: Onshore Fiber Optic

The Process

Submission of joint offers

A Potential Buyer may form a consortium, association or submit a joint offer ("Joint Offer") with an independent party, or independent parties, to participate in this Process.

The Joint Offer must have a leader, who will be the Potential Buyer who will conduct the negotiations and will be the main communication channel between Petrobras and the parties involved in the Joint Offer ("Leader of the Joint Offer").

In this case, the Potential Buyer must immediately inform Petrobras of its intention to submit a Joint Offer, including information on who is the Leader of the Joint Offer and the parties involved in the Joint Offer ("Joint Offer Member(s)"), within the period previously established in the Process Letter ("PL", to be sent in due course to the participants of the Process).

The Joint Offer shall contain (i) powers of attorney that grant powers to the Leader of the Joint Offer designated by the other participants of the Joint Offer; and (ii) a statement from the Joint Offer Leader confirming that he is not acting as an intermediary in the Potential Transaction.

The Joint Offer must be approved by Petrobras, in accordance with the legal criteria and the rules established herein and more detailed in the PL. Once the compliance with the Eligibility Requirements and with rules for submission of a Joint Offer have been verified and approved by Petrobras, the Potential Buyer may participate in the Process.

The submission of a Joint Offer will only be allowed if all members collectively meet item 1 and individually meet items 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 of the "Eligibility Requirements" section.

All Joint Offer Members and all Potential Buyers must execute their own CA and CC directly with Petrobras to access any non-public information related to the Potential Transaction or the Company.