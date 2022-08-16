Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PETR4   BRPETRACNPR6

PETROBRAS

(PETR4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-16 pm EDT
32.01 BRL   +0.91%
05:34pPETROBRAS : on the sale of exploration assets in the Potiguar Basin August 16, 2022
PU
05:34pTEASER : Potiguar Basin
PU
04:06pLula, Bolsonaro officially enter campaign season as they court voters
RE
Teaser: Potiguar Basin

08/16/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Investment Opportunity In Deep Water Potiguar Basin Assets

Equatorial Margin Brazil

August 2022

A. Executive Summary

Opportunity Description

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") reports the beginning of the process ("Process") of offering 40% of its participation (Working Interest - "WI") in the BM-POT-17 exploratory concessions, in which the Appraisal Plan (AP) of the Pitu well is being developed (Blocks POT-M-853 and POT-M- 855), and the POT-M-762_R15 concession (Block POT-M-762) (collectively, the "Target Concessions"), located in deep waters in the Potiguar Basin - Equatorial Margin - off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.

The object of the Process consists in the partial assignment of 40% of the oil and natural gas exploration, development and production rights of Petrobras in the Target Concessions, for the establishment of a partnership in deep water blocks in the Potiguar Basin - Equatorial Margin, which are configured in a new exploratory frontier ("Potential Transaction"). Petrobras is the sole concessionaire and will continue as the operator of the Target Concessions.

The exploratory blocks were acquired in the 7th Bidding Round of the Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis ("ANP") in 2006 (POT-M-853 and POT-M-855) and in the 15th Bidding Round of ANP in 2018 (POT-M-762).

Process Structure

Potential Transaction Perimeter

WI Petrobras:

WI Petrobras:

100%

100%

AP Pitu

(POT-M-853 and POT-M-

POT-M-762 Block

855 Blocks)

Petrobras is offering 40% of the Target Concessions

2

A. Executive Summary

Process Overview

Petrobras has retained Banco Santander (Brazil) S.A. ("Santander" or "Advisor") as its exclusive financial advisor in the conduction of the Process.

  1. Interested parties ("Potential Buyers"), who meet the Eligibility Criteria, as described in Section D, shall notify Santander by September 6th, 2022 to express their interest in the opportunity in order to receive the necessary documents to enable their inclusion in the Process: (i) Confidentiality Agreement ("CA"); (ii) Statement of Compliance ("SC") and (iii) Statement of Regulatory and Financial Requirements ("SRFR").
  2. If required by Petrobras, the Potential Buyers must provide other supporting documents.
  3. In order to qualify for the next step of the Process, i.e. the Binding Phase, the documents indicated above (CA, SC and SRFR) must be delivered signed by September 9th, 2022.
  4. The distribution of information about the assets will begin after the deadline date indicated in item C, for all Potential Buyers who have submitted the signed documents (CA, SC, SRFR and any other documents requested).
  5. The proposals must include the Target Concessions as a whole, and proposals for a single Block or for a different WI that is being offered at this time will not be accepted.

Source: Petrobras

Contact Information

Inquiries and questions from Potential Buyers who meet the above Eligibility Criteria should be addressed exclusively to Santander at camarao2@santander.com.br.

  • This e-mail address is to be used only for purposes of the Potential Transaction
  • Under no circumstances should any contact be made with management or employees of Petrobras or any of its subsidiaries

Any general questions or inquiries not specifically and directly related to the Potential Transaction should be addressed to the following website:

http://transparencia.petrobras.com.br/

3

B. Assets Overview

The concessions are located in the Equatorial margin, in Potiguar Basin deep waters

With accumulation of 25° API black oil in deltaic sandy reservoirs1 and represented by the Middle/Upper Play Aptiano, Pitu2 is the main Exploratory Opportunity ("EO") of AP Pitu.

In AP Pitu, 3 others EOs were identified: Xote3, Itanhangá4 and Lucano5, considered as upsides.

In the POT-M-762_R15 concession, with strong stratigraphic geometry, Anhangá6 is the main EO to be drilled in order to investigate turbiditic sandy reservoirs.

In the next 2 years, it is planned to drill 2 exploratory wells: 1 in AP Pitu (Pitu West well) and 1 in Block POT-M-762 (Anhangá well).

Geographic Footprint

Potiguar Basin

Ceará

Potential Transaction

Exploratory Block Concessions

Rio Grande do Norte

Production Field

The Pitu and Anhangá EOs are at water depths of 77 to 2,380m and 1,470 to 2,590m, respectively

Source: Petrobras

Notes: 1. Alagamar Formation /Upanema Member | 2. 1-RNS-158 | 3. Play Lower Aptian / Pescada Formation | 4. Play Albocenomanian / Quebradas Formation | 5. Play Santonian / Quebradas Formation | 6. Play Albocenomanian / Quebradas Formation

4

B. Assets Overview - EO Pitu

Alagamar Formation (Middle/Upper Aptian) - mixed trap with structural predominance

Seismic Section in Depth

Channels

Thinning

Instantaneous

Amplitude

Arbitrary

Spectral

Amplitude

Decomposition

4 km

Geophysical Features of

the Aptian Reservoir

AP PITU

Source: Petrobras

Note: 3D Seismic PGS property

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 21:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
