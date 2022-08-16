Teaser: Potiguar Basin

Investment Opportunity In Deep Water Potiguar Basin Assets
Equatorial Margin Brazil
August 2022
A. Executive Summary
Opportunity Description
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") reports the beginning of the process ("Process") of offering 40% of its participation (Working Interest - "WI") in the BM-POT-17 exploratory concessions, in which the Appraisal Plan (AP) of the Pitu well is being developed (Blocks POT-M-853 and POT-M- 855), and the POT-M-762_R15 concession (Block POT-M-762) (collectively, the "Target Concessions"), located in deep waters in the Potiguar Basin - Equatorial Margin - off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.
The object of the Process consists in the partial assignment of 40% of the oil and natural gas exploration, development and production rights of Petrobras in the Target Concessions, for the establishment of a partnership in deep water blocks in the Potiguar Basin - Equatorial Margin, which are configured in a new exploratory frontier ("Potential Transaction"). Petrobras is the sole concessionaire and will continue as the operator of the Target Concessions.
The exploratory blocks were acquired in the 7th Bidding Round of the Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis ("ANP") in 2006 (POT-M-853 and POT-M-855) and in the 15th Bidding Round of ANP in 2018 (POT-M-762).
Process Structure
Potential Transaction Perimeter
WI Petrobras:
WI Petrobras:
100%
100%
AP Pitu
(POT-M-853 and POT-M-
POT-M-762 Block
855 Blocks)
Petrobras is offering 40% of the Target Concessions
2
A. Executive Summary
Process Overview
Petrobras has retained Banco Santander (Brazil) S.A. ("Santander" or "Advisor") as its exclusive financial advisor in the conduction of the Process.
Interested parties ("Potential Buyers"), who meet theEligibility Criteria, as described in Section D, shall notify Santander by September 6th, 2022 to express their interest in the opportunity in order to receive the necessary documents to enable their inclusion in the Process: (i) Confidentiality Agreement ("CA"); (ii) Statement of Compliance ("SC") and (iii) Statement of Regulatory and Financial Requirements ("SRFR").
If required by Petrobras, the Potential Buyers must provide other supporting documents.
In order to qualify for the next step of the Process, i.e. the Binding Phase, the documents indicated above (CA, SC and SRFR) must be delivered signed bySeptember 9th, 2022.
The distribution of information about the assets will begin after the deadline date indicated in item C, for all Potential Buyers who have submitted the signed documents (CA, SC, SRFR and any other documents requested).
The proposals must include the Target Concessions as a whole, and proposals for a single Block or for a different WI that is being offered at this time will not be accepted.
Source: Petrobras
Contact Information
Inquiries and questions from Potential Buyers who meet the above Eligibility Criteria should be addressed exclusively to Santander at camarao2@santander.com.br.
This e-mail address is to be used only for purposes of the Potential Transaction
Under no circumstances should any contact be made with management or employees of Petrobras or any of its subsidiaries
Any general questions or inquiries not specifically and directly related to the Potential Transaction should be addressed to the following website:
PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 21:33:05 UTC.