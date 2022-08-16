Teaser: Potiguar Basin

A. Executive Summary

Opportunity Description

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") reports the beginning of the process ("Process") of offering 40% of its participation (Working Interest - "WI") in the BM-POT-17 exploratory concessions, in which the Appraisal Plan (AP) of the Pitu well is being developed (Blocks POT-M-853 and POT-M- 855), and the POT-M-762_R15 concession (Block POT-M-762) (collectively, the "Target Concessions"), located in deep waters in the Potiguar Basin - Equatorial Margin - off the coast of Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil.

The object of the Process consists in the partial assignment of 40% of the oil and natural gas exploration, development and production rights of Petrobras in the Target Concessions, for the establishment of a partnership in deep water blocks in the Potiguar Basin - Equatorial Margin, which are configured in a new exploratory frontier ("Potential Transaction"). Petrobras is the sole concessionaire and will continue as the operator of the Target Concessions.

The exploratory blocks were acquired in the 7th Bidding Round of the Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis ("ANP") in 2006 (POT-M-853 and POT-M-855) and in the 15th Bidding Round of ANP in 2018 (POT-M-762).

Process Structure

Potential Transaction Perimeter

WI Petrobras: WI Petrobras: 100% 100%

AP Pitu (POT-M-853 and POT-M- POT-M-762 Block 855 Blocks)

Petrobras is offering 40% of the Target Concessions