Teaser: REFAP Cluster June 27, 2022

Neither the Prospective Purchaser nor its affiliates shall be listed in the following restrictive lists:

By participating in the Process, the Prospective Purchaser agrees not to engage in any conduct, action or omission that violates any applicable law regarding business ethics, including, but not limited to, the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the UK Bribery Act and Brazilian Federal Law n. 12.846/2013 (Brazilian Anti- Corruption Laws).

Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and other lists of sanctions (embargoes) used by Petrobras in its Compliance process;

If, at any time, a Prospective Purchaser, or any of its affiliates, (i) is identified in the abovementioned hypothesis, or (ii) fails to meet any of the abovementioned requirements, it may be excluded from the Process.

In the Compliance Certificate, the Prospective Purchaser shall indicate, with detailed description, where applicable, whether it or any of its affiliates, its respective managers and to the knowledge of the potential assignee after due verification, their respective employees, representatives and agents (i) is subject to any Sanction; (ii) is owned or controlled by persons or entities subject to Sanctions (iii) is located, has been constituted or is resident in a country subject to any Sanction; or (iv) has the predominant part of its commercial affiliation or business with any Sanctioned Person or in a Sanctioned Country.

Petrobras will evaluate the information presented by the Prospective Purchaser in accordance with item 3.4, above. In case the evaluation demonstrates that such Prospective Purchaser participation causes any breach of any Sanction applicable to Petrobras such Prospective Purchaser will be excluded from the Process, if applicable.

For the purposes of clause 3.4, Sanction means (i) sanctions, (ii) regulations, (iii) embargoes or (iv) restrictive measures that have been administered, enacted, imposed or enforced by any Sanctions Authority.

Sanctions Authority means the United Nations, the World Bank, the United States of America, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the Netherlands and Brazil, including the instrumentalities, institutions and agencies thereof.

In order to participate in the Process and comply with the requirements, the Prospective Purchaser must sign a Compliance Certificate, in strict terms of the template to be provided by Petrobras.

Petrobras will verify the accuracy of the Compliance Certificate and compliance with the above requirements, upon Prospective Purchaser's assumption of the confidentiality obligations necessary to participate in the Process.