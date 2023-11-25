Disclaimer
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements about future events that are not based on historical facts and are not assurances of future results. Such forward-looking statements merely reflect the Company's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. Such terms as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "plan", "project", "seek", "should", along with similar or analogous expressions, are used to identify such forward- looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these statements are only projections, estimates or targets and may differ materially from actual future results or events. Readers are referred to the documents filed by the Company with the SEC, specifically the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things, risks relating to the change in government and potential change in management of the Company as a result, general economic and business conditions, including crude oil and other commodity prices, refining margins and prevailing exchange rates, uncertainties inherent in making estimates of our oil and gas resources and reserves including recently discovered oil and gas resources and reserves, risks related to our Strategic Plan and our
ability to implement our current Strategic Plan or potential changes that a new government and/or new management may make to our Strategic Plan, international and Brazilian political, economic and social developments, including results of the recent Brazilian elections, receipt of governmental approvals and licenses and our ability to obtain financing.
We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason. Figures for 2023 onwards are projections, estimates or targets.
All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and you should not place reliance on any forward-looking statement contained in this presentation.
In addition, this presentation also contains certain financial measures that are not recognized under Brazilian GAAP or IFRS. These measures do not have standardized meanings and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures provided by other companies. We are providing these measures because we use them as a measure of company performance; they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other financial measures that have been disclosed in accordance with Brazilian GAAP or IFRS.
CAUTIONARY
STATEMENT
-
We present certain data in this presentation, such as oil and gas resources and reserves, that are not prepared in accordance with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidelines under Subpart 1200 to Regulation S-K, and are not disclosed in documents filed with the SEC, because such resources and reserves do not qualify as proved, probable or possible reserves under Rule 4-10(a) of Regulation S-X.
Recent accomplishments
-
Recent accomplishments
-
NEW STRATEGIC DRIVERS
Total attention to people while being the best diversified and integrated energy company in value generation, combining the focus on oil and gas with low-carbon businesses.
STRENGTHENING GOVERNANCE
Creation of management structures for disciplinary
accountability and monitoring of integrity systems with an area dedicated to investigating violence reports at work.
NEW SHAREHOLDERS REMUNERATION
POLICY
Promoting predictability for shareholders remuneration while preserving Petrobras' financial sustainability.
DELIVERING SHAREHOLDERS VALUE
Total shareholder return of 75% in 9M23*.
* Source: Bloomberg
NEW COMMERCIAL STRATEGY
Practicing competitive prices per sales cluster, in balance with domestic and overseas markets, taking into account the best alternative for customers and the profitability of Petrobras' assets.
PRODUCTION RECORDS
- FPSO Almirante Barroso reaches production capacity in less than 5 months
- Monthly record of operated production in September: 4.1 Mmboed.
- 96% refining utilization factor in 3Q23, maintaining light and middle distillates yields.
- Record production and sales of S10 Diesel.
ORGANIZATIONAL ADJUSTMENT
Creation of the Energy Transition and Sustainability Executive Directorship and adjustments to prepare the Company for a just energy transition.
5
Recent accomplishments
-
1st PURCHASE OF CARBON CREDITS
Acquisition of 175,000 carbon credits from the Envira
Amazonia Project. (1 carbon credit = 1 ton of C02).
SIGNING OF STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS
Agreements with benchmark companies to strengthen our positioning in low-carbon projects.
EQUATORIAL MARGIN ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE
Ibama has licensed the drilling of two exploratory wells in deep waters of the Potiguar Basin.
100% RENEWABLE FEEDSTOCK PROCESSING
A historic milestone: for the first time we processed 100% soybean oil in a refining facility (Riograndense refinery*).
* Petrobras partnership with 33% stake
6
Our choices and value proposition
-
151 of the 198 countries in the world have made net zero commitments
-
Emissions
88%
Population
89%
GDP
92%
Source: Net Zero Tracker - data from Nov/23
Commitments made or proposed
8
We expect lower demand in the transportation segment and an increase in petrochemical demand
-
Note: Petrobras' models, using Wood Mackenzie, IHS and IEA data as a reference.
Reference scenario projection used to elaborate the Plan. Petrobras also considers alternative scenarios, with different energy transition paces
2021 2050
MMbpd
Light vehicles
28
15
Road transport
16
13
Aviation and Maritime
10
9
Petrochemical
15
22
9
And an increase in the share of electric vehicles in the global fleet
-
TOTAL GLOBAL VEHICLE FLEET
FLEET ELECTRIFICATION
Billion
2.1
60%
2.0
1.9
50%
53.3%
1.7
40%
1.5
1.3
30%
1.1
20%
0.9
10%
0.7
0%
Note: Petrobras' models, using Wood Mackenzie, IHS and IEA data as a reference.
Reference scenario projection used to elaborate the Plan. Petrobras also considers alternative scenarios,
10
with different energy transition paces
In E&P, investments in production capacity are necessary to meet global demand
-
Even with lower global demand, natural
production decline will require
investment in Exploration & Production
MMbpd
to meet demand
1202028
110
Peak production capacity
100
90
80
70
New Discoveries
60
50
40
2010
2020
2030
2040
Note: Petrobras' models, using Wood Mackenzie, IHS and IEA data as a reference.
Reference scenario projection used to elaborate the Plan. Petrobras also considers alternative scenarios, with different energy transition paces
Probable Development
Under Production and Development
2050
11
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
PETROBRAS - Petróleo Brasileiro SA published this content on 24 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2023 02:55:10 UTC.