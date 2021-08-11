Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras Distribuidora S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRDT3   BRBRDTACNOR1

PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(BRDT3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras Distribuidora S A : 2Q21 Presentation

08/11/2021 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BR Distribuidora

Quarterly Results 2Q2021

August 11, 2021

BR delivered consistent results in a challenging 2Q21

R$115/m3

Ebitda

+1.6 pp

Market share

vs. 2Q20

+312

stations vs.

2Q20

R$51/m3

Adjusted op.

expenses

Follow-on, transforming BR into a true corporation

Summary of the base as of 08/02/2021:

  • Total Number of Shares: 1.165 billion
  • Total Number of Shareholders: 70,584
  • Funds: 2,621
  • More than 50% of the base consists of long only shareholders
  • Individuals: 67,963

No. of Shareholders

% Total Shares

Monetization of

The Largest

R$ 23.6Bn of

R$ 11.4Bn by

Better pricing

Capital Market

Demand with

Petrobras,

2.621

43%

67.963

57%

transaction in

160 Orders in

aligned with its

than previous

follow-on

2021

our Book(1)

strategic

positioning

Individual

Legal Entity

Domestic

Foreign

Daily liquidity

+96%

R$ 390

Before Follow-on

After the Follow-on

R$ 199

BRDT3 ADTV (millions)

2

Pública

Consistent results during the crisis

Cutting costs1, closing the

efficiency gap...

Expenses (R$/m3)

-39%

98

111

84

74

82

63

60

59

51

2017

2018 2019 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21

...through the realization of high unit margins..

Ebitda (R$/m3)

+47%

Covid-19

157

104

127

115

88

71

78

62

59

2017 2018 2019 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21

...and leverage under control with constant assessment of opportunities

(Debt and Leverage)

1.4 x 1.4 x 1.4 x 1.4 x 1.0 x 1.3 x 1.2 x 1.2 x 1.4 x

5,997

5,307

4,476

3,358

3,893

2,311

2,362

853

3,247

6,634

3,885

4,413

3,923

3,282

4,082

4,691

5,134

2,356

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

Neb Debt

Equivalents (Cash and Cash Equivalents)

1. Adjusted operating expenses without effect of: Hedge, Pis/Cofins, CBIO/(R$/m³)

3

Pública

Fuels market and BR's sales* impacted by the second Covid-19 wave, in the comparison with 2Q19...

Market (millions of m3)

-3%

+20%

...But showing a good recovery in LTM comparisons...

LTM Market (millions of m3)

+2%

...and with good prospects for the following quarters, in terms of month on month sales...

BR (millions of m3)

+26%

31,7

30,9

25,7

126,5

123,9

2,72,8

3,4

3,0

2Q19

2Q20

2Q21

BR (millions of m3)

-3%

+28%

8,8

8,5

6,7

2Q19

2Q20

2Q21

*liquid fuels

2Q20 LTM

2Q21 LTM

BR LTM (millions of m3)

+7%

34,7

32,4

2Q20 LTM

2Q21 LTM

April

May

June

July

...and the trajectory of BR's market-share* in the quarter

BR Share (millions of m3)

+8%

29,0

26,927,2

April

May

June

4

Pública

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Petrobras Distribuidora SA published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 13:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
09:36aPETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : 2Q21 Presentation
PU
07/30PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Notice to the Market - Favorable decision related ..
PU
07/29PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Material Fact - BR Distribuidora approves payment ..
PU
07/29PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Material Fact - BR Buyback Program
PU
07/28PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Fato Relevante - Re-election of Executive Officers
PU
07/19PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Notice to the Market - BR listed at FTSE4Good for ..
PU
07/12PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Business Conduct Guidelines to Third Parties
PU
07/12PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : Free Energy Market and Distributed Generation
PU
06/30PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : raises $2.3 bln in sale of fuel distributor stake
RE
06/30PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A : raises $2.3 bln in sale of fuel distributor stake-..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 618 M - -
Net income 2021 398 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 187 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 6,02%
Capitalization 6 404 M 6 391 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 370
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Distribuidora S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 28,58 BRL
Average target price 34,03 BRL
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Executive Officer
André Corrêa Natal Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Edy Luiz Kogut Chairman
Aspen Ricardo Andersen da Silva Director-Information Technology & Digital
Marcelo Fernandes Bragança Chief Operating, Logistics & Sourcing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.29.15%6 391
PARKLAND CORPORATION-3.42%4 699
MURPHY USA INC.13.87%3 851
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-26.75%3 639
VIVO ENERGY PLC25.18%1 859
ARKO CORP.-11.56%990