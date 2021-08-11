Petrobras Distribuidora S A : 2Q21 Presentation
BR Distribuidora
Quarterly Results 2Q2021
BR delivered consistent results in a challenging 2Q21
R$115/m
3
Ebitda
+1.6 pp
Market share
vs. 2Q20
+312
stations vs.
2Q20
R$51/m
3
Adjusted op.
expenses
Follow-on, transforming BR into a true corporation
Summary of the base as of 08/02/2021:
Total Number of Shares: 1.165 billion
Total Number of Shareholders: 70,584
Funds: 2,621
More than 50% of the base consists of long only shareholders
Individuals: 67,963
No. of Shareholders
% Total Shares
Monetization of
The Largest
R$ 23.6Bn of
R$ 11.4Bn by
Better pricing
Capital Market
Demand with
Petrobras,
transaction in
160 Orders in
aligned with its
than previous
follow-on
2021
our Book
(1 )
strategic
positioning
Individual
Legal Entity
Domestic
Foreign
Daily liquidity
+96%
R$ 390
Before Follow-on
After the Follow-on
R$ 199
Consistent results during the crisis
Cutting costs
1, closing the
efficiency gap...
Expenses (R$/m
3)
-39%
98
111
84
74
82
63
60
59
51
2017
2018 2019 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
...through the realization of high unit margins..
Ebitda (R$/m
3)
+47%
Covid-19
157
104
127
115
88
71
78
62
59
2017 2018 2019 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
...and leverage under control with constant assessment of opportunities
(Debt and Leverage)
1.4 x 1.4 x 1.4 x 1.4 x 1.0 x 1.3 x 1.2 x 1.2 x 1.4 x
5,997
5,307
4,476
3,358
3,893
2,311
2,362
853
3,247
6,634
3,885
4,413
3,923
3,282
4,082
4,691
5,134
2,356
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Neb Debt
Equivalents (Cash and Cash Equivalents)
1. Adjusted operating expenses without effect of: Hedge, Pis/Cofins, CBIO/(R$/m³)
3
Fuels market and BR's sales* impacted by the second Covid-19 wave, in the comparison with 2Q19...
Market (millions of m
3)
...But showing a good recovery in LTM comparisons...
LTM Market (millions of m
3)
+2%
...and with good prospects for the following quarters, in terms of month on month sales...
BR (millions of m
3)
+26%
BR (millions of m
3)
6,7
*liquid fuels
BR LTM (millions of m
3)
+7%
34,7
32,4
...and the trajectory of BR's market-share* in the quarter
BR Share (millions of m
3)
+8%
29,0
26,9
27,2
4
