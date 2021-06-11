Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Petrobras Distribuidora S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRDT3   BRBRDTACNOR1

PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.

(BRDT3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Petrobras Distribuidora S A : Brazil's Petrobras plans to sell remaining stake in BR Distribuidora -filing

06/11/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRASILIA, June 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has informed BR Distribuidora of its plans to sell its remaining 37.5% stake in a follow-on public offering, Petrobras said on Friday in a filing.

"This operation is in line with the optimization of the portfolio and the improvement of the company's capital allocation, aiming at generating value for its shareholders," Petrobras said.

BR Distribuidora SA is Brazil's leading fuel distribution company.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. -3.11% 26.78 End-of-day quote.21.01%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 0.07% 28.68 End-of-day quote.1.20%
All news about PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
05:26pPETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A  : Brazil's Petrobras plans to sell remaining stake ..
RE
05/21Petrobras resumes BR Distribuidora sale as stock hits target -sources
RE
03/30PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A  : Notice to the Market - Eletrobras Receipt
PU
03/24PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A  : Material Fact - Change in the Executive Board
PU
03/12SPECIAL REPORT : In Brazil, organized crime siphons billions from gas stations
RE
02/26PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A  : Comunicado ao Mercado - Receipt of Amounts Relate..
PU
02/25PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S A  : Macterial Fact - Joint Venture with Lojas America..
PU
02/24Brazil distributors scramble for diesel amid Petrobras shakeup
RE
02/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: HSBC, Facebook, Spotify
02/22Brazilian power firm shares slide on electricity price policy fears
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 825 M - -
Net income 2021 331 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 5,43%
Capitalization 6 051 M 5 955 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 3 370
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Petrobras Distribuidora S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 30,20 BRL
Last Close Price 26,78 BRL
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rafael Salvador Grisolia Chief Executive Officer
André Corrêa Natal Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Edy Luiz Kogut Chairman
Aspen Ricardo Andersen da Silva Director-Information Technology & Digital
Marcelo Fernandes Bragança Chief Operating, Logistics & Sourcing Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A.21.01%6 149
PARKLAND CORPORATION2.75%5 163
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-13.73%4 401
MURPHY USA INC.3.31%3 640
VIVO ENERGY PLC21.41%1 843
ARKO CORP.20.22%1 346