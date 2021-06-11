Petrobras Distribuidora S A : Brazil's Petrobras plans to sell remaining stake in BR Distribuidora -filing

BRASILIA, June 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm
Petroleo Brasileiro SA has informed BR Distribuidora
of its plans to sell its remaining 37.5% stake in a follow-on
public offering, Petrobras said on Friday in a filing.
"This operation is in line with the optimization of the
portfolio and the improvement of the company's capital
allocation, aiming at generating value for its shareholders,"
Petrobras said.
BR Distribuidora SA is Brazil's leading fuel
distribution company.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)