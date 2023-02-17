Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. PetroChina Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    857   CNE1000003W8

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

(857)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:55:15 2023-02-17 am EST
4.150 HKD   +0.73%
02/14China's state-owned refiners resume Russian Urals crude imports
RE
02/14PetroChina Begins Trial Runs of Greenfield Refinery in Guangdong, China
MT
02/13PetroChina completes drilling Asia's deepest oil well in Sichuan province
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China takes top spot in global refining capacity but output lags U.S.

02/17/2023 | 12:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker walks past oil pipes at a refinery in Wuhan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's oil refining capacity overtook the United States as the world's largest in 2022, an industry official said on Thursday, though its production of fuel products lagged the United States due to low utilisation rates.

Total refining capacity in China expanded to 920 million tonnes per year, or 18.4 million barrels per day (bpd), in 2022 Fu Xiangsheng, vice president of the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Association, told reporters.

That compares with U.S. refining capacity as of December at 17.6 million bpd, according to the International Energy Agency's latest oil market report.

China's recent wave of refinery expansions has been led by state-run PetroChina and large private firms such as Zhejiang Rongsheng group and Jiangsu Shenghong Petrochemical, mainly to fill a supply gap in petrochemicals rather than transportation fuels.

China's total refined products output last year was less than 700 million tonnes (5.1 billion barrels), at an average plant utilisation rate of around 70%, the association said, compared with more than 800 million tonnes in the United States, where average utilisation exceeded 90%.

China has 32 refineries with at least 200,000 bpd capacity each, according to the association, citing the launch of a new facility built by PetroChina in Jieyang in Guangdong province as a recent example of the country's growing capacity.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley; Editing by Sonali Paul)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.55% 84.23 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 0.00% 4.51 End-of-day quote.3.44%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 0.73% 4.15 Delayed Quote.15.41%
WTI -0.17% 77.892 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
All news about PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
02/14China's state-owned refiners resume Russian Urals crude imports
RE
02/14PetroChina Begins Trial Runs of Greenfield Refinery in Guangdong, China
MT
02/13PetroChina completes drilling Asia's deepest oil well in Sichuan province
RE
02/08PetroChina again selects differentiated LyondellBasell Polyethylene (PE) technology
AQ
02/08PetroChina's Tianjin Storage Cluster Delivers 30 Billion Cubic Meters of Natural Gas
MT
02/07Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
RE
02/02China boosts imports of fuel oil blended from Russian barrels
RE
01/25China's Crude Oil Production Rises 2.5% in December
MT
01/22China’s Central SOEs Log 5.6% Jump in Fixed-Asset Investments in January-November..
MT
01/19PetroChina Expects Higher 2022 Profit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 214 B 469 B 469 B
Net income 2022 148 B 21 545 M 21 545 M
Net Debt 2022 164 B 23 849 M 23 849 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,49x
Yield 2022 10,00%
Capitalization 910 B 133 B 133 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 417 173
Free-Float 15,9%
Chart PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PetroChina Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3,60 CNY
Average target price 4,33 CNY
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Huang President & Executive Director
Hua Wang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hou Liang Dai Chairman
An Hui Cai Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jigang Yang Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED14.85%132 741
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.96%1 945 991
SHELL PLC10.88%215 331
TOTALENERGIES SE2.30%169 892
EQUINOR ASA-7.80%100 196
PETROBRAS8.61%71 714