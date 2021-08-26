PetroChina : Business Results Hit another Record in First Half of 2021

cash flow increased by RMB30.98 billion and EPS coming at RMB0.29. By attaching importance towards ensuring a return for shareholders, the Board decided an interim cash dividend of RMB0.13 per share while the total amount of cash dividend of RMB23.866 billion, the highest since 2015.

First Half Results Review

Fruitful results achieved in oil and gas exploration and production. In the first half of the year, the Company's Exploration and Production segment continued to implement its resource strategy, increased efforts in oil and gas exploration and development, achieving major breakthroughs and important discoveries in major basins. The Company continued to optimize oil and gas production operations, stabilize production of matured oilfields, promote profitable production in new areas. Domestic oil and gas equivalent output was 735 million barrels, up 3.5% yoy. Marketable natural gas output was 2.16 trillion cubic feet, up 6.7% yoy. The Exploration and Production segment realized an operating profit of RMB 30.87 billion.

Further advancement in adjusting refining and chemical structure. In the first half of the year, the Company's Refining and Chemical segment reiterated in market-orientation,optimized resource allocation, adjusted product structure of refining products and continued to promote "reduction of refining and increase of chemicals" realizing an operating profit of RMB22.19 billion, of which the chemical business achieved operating profit of RMB8,730 million, representing an increase of RMB5,630 million year-on-year.Outputs of chemical commodity products reached

14.72 million tons, up 6.3% yoy. Till now, the integration project of refining and chemicals of Guangdong Petrochemical proceeded in an orderly manner. The ethane to ethylene project at Changqing was put into production, while the ethane to ethylene project at Tarim has entered trial run stage.

Effectively improved sales quality of refined oil products. In the first half of the year, the Company's Marketing segment continued to adhere to market-orientedand customer-centricprinciples with a timely adjustment on its marketing strategy according to market changes. The Company also insisted on fined retail and spared