    857   CNE1000003W8

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

(857)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-25 am EDT
3.650 HKD   +1.67%
05:18aPetroChina H1 profit jumps 55% on high oil prices
RE
08/18PetroChina Parent Reportedly Tapped Consultants to Explore Potential Spinoff of Energy Marketing Business
MT
08/17Asian ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
PetroChina H1 profit jumps 55% on high oil prices

08/25/2022 | 05:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: PetroChina's logo is seen at a petrol station in Beijing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - PetroChina reported on Thursday a 55% jump in profit during the first half of 2022, boosted by an increase of its oil and gas output and higher energy prices, as Western sanctions on Russia intensified tight supply worries.

China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), the listed firm of Asia's top oil and gas producer, reported an interim profit of 82.39 billion yuan ($12 billion), compared with 53.04 billion yuan a year ago, according to a statement filed to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

That was slightly below analysts' forecast of 84.91 billion yuan. Revenue during the first half of this year was up 35% at 1.614 trillion yuan.

PetroChina also disclosed a 3.1% increase in oil and gas output to 845 million barrels of oil equivalent, in response to Beijing's order to enhance domestic energy supply amid an increasingly complex geopolitical environment.

The benchmark Brent oil price spiked to a 13-year high of over $130 a barrel in early March on the prospect of supply disruption after Russia invaded Ukraine and Western countries vowed to enforce an embargo on Russian oil.

PetroChina recorded a 3.4% growth in domestic oil output and 4.4% rise in domestic gas production.

Its refinery throughput dipped 1.4% to 597.5 million barrels, or 80.86 million tonnes, while sales of gasoline, diesel and kerosene combined dropped 11.1% to 71.43 million tonnes.

China's fuel demand was dented by months-long lockdowns across cities in the second quarter, forcing refiners to cut operations.

PetroChina's capital expenditure was at 92.31 billion yuan in the first half of 2022, up 25% from a year ago, as the firm expanded oil and gas exploration. That represented 38% of the annual budget this year.

($1 = 6.8501 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu; Ediitng by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.37% 101.51 Delayed Quote.23.96%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.04% 5578.28 Real-time Quote.-11.11%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 1.67% 3.65 Delayed Quote.3.46%
SHANGHAI A INDEX 0.97% 3401.72 Real-time Quote.-11.67%
SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES INDEX 0.62% 309.6838 Real-time Quote.7.66%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.19% 6.85776 Delayed Quote.8.09%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.33% 59.6089 Delayed Quote.-20.60%
WTI -0.50% 94.996 Delayed Quote.24.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 157 B 460 B 460 B
Net income 2022 126 B 18 325 M 18 325 M
Net Debt 2022 169 B 24 602 M 24 602 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,57x
Yield 2022 10,0%
Capitalization 929 B 135 B 135 B
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 417 173
Free-Float 16,0%
Chart PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PetroChina Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 3,14 CNY
Average target price 4,28 CNY
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Huang President & Executive Director
Hua Wang Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hou Liang Dai Chairman
An Hui Cai Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jigang Yang Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED3.46%135 465
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY20.29%2 248 208
SHELL PLC41.36%200 091
TOTALENERGIES SE20.19%139 505
EQUINOR ASA68.06%130 558
PETROBRAS17.54%91 387