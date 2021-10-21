Log in
    857   CNE1000003W8

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

(857)
PetroChina : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

10/21/2021 | 06:44am EDT
中國石油天然氣股份有限公司

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 857)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of PetroChina Company Limited are set out below:

Chairman: Dai Houliang

Non-Executive Directors

Hou Qijun

Duan Liangwei

Liu Yuezhen

Jiao Fangzheng

Ren Lixin

Executive Director

Huang Yongzhang

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Elsie Leung Oi-sie

Tokuchi Tatsuhito

Simon Henry

Cai Jinyong

Jiang, Simon X.

The Board has established five Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of these Board Committees on which certain Board members serve:

Board

Nomination

Audit

Investment

Examination

Sustainable

Committee

Committee

Committee

and

and

Development

Development

Remuneration

Committee

Director

Committee

Committee

Dai Houliang

C

Hou Qijun

Duan Liangwei

M

C

Liu Yuezhen

M

M

Jiao Fangzheng

M

Ren Lixin

Huang Yongzhang

M

Elsie Leung Oi-sie

C

Tokuchi Tatsuhito

M

Simon Henry

M

Cai Jinyong

M

C

Jiang, Simon X.

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board Committees
    M Member of the relevant Board Committees

Beijing, the PRC

21 October 2021

Disclaimer

PetroChina Company Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 10:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
