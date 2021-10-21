PetroChina : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

中國石油天然氣股份有限公司
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 857)
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of PetroChina Company Limited are set out below:
Chairman: Dai Houliang
Non-Executive Directors
Hou Qijun
Duan Liangwei
Liu Yuezhen
Jiao Fangzheng
Ren Lixin
Executive Director
Huang Yongzhang
Independent Non-Executive Directors
Elsie Leung Oi-sie
Tokuchi Tatsuhito
Simon Henry
Cai Jinyong
Jiang, Simon X.
The Board has established five Board Committees. The table below provides membership information of these Board Committees on which certain Board members serve:
|
Board
|
Nomination
|
Audit
|
Investment
|
Examination
|
Sustainable
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
and
|
and
|
Development
|
|
|
|
Development
|
Remuneration
|
Committee
|
Director
|
|
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
|
Dai Houliang
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
Hou Qijun
|
|
|
|
|
|
Duan Liangwei
|
|
|
M
|
|
C
|
Liu Yuezhen
|
|
M
|
|
M
|
|
Jiao Fangzheng
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
Ren Lixin
|
|
|
|
|
|
Huang Yongzhang
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
Elsie Leung Oi-sie
|
|
|
|
C
|
|
Tokuchi Tatsuhito
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
Simon Henry
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
Cai Jinyong
|
M
|
C
|
|
|
|
Jiang, Simon X.
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board Committees
M Member of the relevant Board Committees
Beijing, the PRC
21 October 2021
