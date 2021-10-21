PetroChina : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

中國石油天然氣股份有限公司

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 857)

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of PetroChina Company Limited are set out below:

Chairman: Dai Houliang

Non-Executive Directors

Hou Qijun

Duan Liangwei

Liu Yuezhen

Jiao Fangzheng

Ren Lixin

Executive Director

Huang Yongzhang

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Elsie Leung Oi-sie

Tokuchi Tatsuhito

Simon Henry

Cai Jinyong

Jiang, Simon X.