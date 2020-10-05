PetroChina : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities（9/2020）

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :30/9/2020 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited PetroChina Company Limited (a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Name of Issuer Republic of China with limited liability) Date Submitted 5/10/2020 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 857 Description : H Shares Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (RMB) (RMB) Balance at close of preceding month 21,098,900,000 1.00 21,098,900,000 Increase/(decrease) 0 0 Balance at close of the month 21,098,900,000 1.00 21,098,900,000 601857 (Shanghai Stock (2) Stock code : Exchange) Description : A Shares Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (RMB) (RMB) Balance at close of preceding month 161,922,077,818 1.00 161,922,077,818 Increase/(decrease) 0 0 Balance at close of the month 161,922,077,818 1.00 161,922,077,818

2. Preference Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A N/A Increase/(decrease) N/A N/A Balance at close of the month N/A N/A N/A 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A N/A Increase/(decrease) N/A N/A Balance at close of the month N/A N/A N/A Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) : 183,020,977,818

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other (1) (2) shares classes of shares Balance at close of preceding month 21,098,900,000 161,922,077,818 N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 0 0 N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 21,098,900,000 161,922,077,818 N/A N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of No. of new shares of No. of new shares of share option issuer issued during issuer which may be scheme the month pursuant issued pursuant including EGM Movement during the month thereto thereto as at close of approval date the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued Nominal value month pursuant Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value pursuant thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the thereto close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month month 1. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) N/A Subscription price N/A EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A 2. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) N/A Subscription price N/A EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A 3. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) N/A Subscription price N/A EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A 4. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) N/A Class of shares issuable (Note 1) N/A Subscription price N/A EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.