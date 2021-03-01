Log in
PetroChina : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements of Securities for the month ended 28 February 2021

03/01/2021 | 04:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/2/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedPetroChina Company Limited

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People'sRepublic of China with limited liability) 1/3/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

857

Description :

H Shares

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary sharesPar value

(RMB)

capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month

21,098,900,000

  • 1.00 21,098,900,000

    Increase/(decrease)

    0

    0

    Balance at close of the month

    21,098,900,000

  • 1.00 21,098,900,000

601857 (Shanghai

Stock

(2) Stock code : Exchange) Description :

A Shares

Authorised shareNo. of ordinary sharesPar value

(RMB)

capital (RMB)Balance at close of preceding month

161,922,077,818

  • 1.00 161,922,077,818

    Increase/(decrease)

    0

    0

    Balance at close of the month

    161,922,077,818

  • 1.00 161,922,077,818

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/ADescription :

N/ANo. of preference shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

N/A

N/A

N/AStock code :N/ADescription :

N/ANo. of other classes of shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding monthN/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :

183,020,977,818

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)Balance at close of

preceding month

21,098,900,000

161,922,077,818

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

0

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

21,098,900,000

161,922,077,818

N/A

N/A

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

(

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

N/AN/AN/A

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

N/AN/AN/A

N/AN/AN/A

N/AN/AN/AN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal value N/A

at close of preceding month N/A

Exercised during the month N/ANominal value at close of the month N/A

N/AN/A

N/A N/AN/A

N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A

N/A N/A

N/AN/AN/A

N/A N/AN/A

N/AN/A

N/AN/AN/AN/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

pursuant thereto

N/AN/AN/AN/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/AAmount atclose of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/AAmount at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

  • 1. N/A

    (

    /

    /

    )

    shares (Note 1)

  • 2. N/A

    (

    /

    /

    )

    shares (Note 1)

  • 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

Total D.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A N/A

N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

close of the

Type of Issue

month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

________

1. Rights issue

2. Open offer

3. Placing

4. Bonus issueAt price :At price :At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)State currency

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

Type of Issueduring the month pursuant thereto

  • issued may be

  • issuer issuer whichClass of shares issuable (Note 1)

    ________

    State currency

    • 5. Scrip dividendAt price :

      Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

      ( / /

      )

      ( / /

      )N/A

      N/A

    • 6. Repurchase of shares

      Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)

      Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

      ________

      ( / /

      )

      ( / /

      )N/A

      N/A

    • 7. Redemption of shares

      Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)

      Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

      EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

      ( / /

      ( / /

      ________

      )

      )N/A

    • 8. Consideration issue

    At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency

    Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

    EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

    ________

    ( / /

    )

    ( / /

    )N/A

    N/A

  • issuer issuer which

  • issued may beduring the month pursuant thereto

Type of Issue

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

9. Capital reorganisation

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )N/A

N/AClass of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

10. Other

(Please specify) At price :State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / )N/ATotal E. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

(2)

0 0

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

  • (i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;

  • (ii) all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;

  • (iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the

securities have been fulfilled;

  • (iv) all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);

  • (v) all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;

  • (vi) all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;

  • (vii) completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and

  • (viii) the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

Submitted by:Chai Shouping

Title:

(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)

Notes :

1.

State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).

2.

Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet

individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return

published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is

required to be made in this return.

3.

"Identical" means in this context:

4.

Company Secretary

  • the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

  • they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

  • they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.

Disclaimer

PetroChina Company Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 09:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
