PetroChina : Renewal of Continuing Connected Transactions With CNPC and BeiJing Gas in Respect of 2021 to 2023

中國石油天然氣股份有限公司

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 857)

RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS WITH CNPC

IN RESPECT OF 2021 TO 2023

BEIJING GAS IN RESPECT OF 2021 TO 2023

RENEWAL OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS WITH CNPC IN RESPECT OF 2021 TO 2023

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 24 August 2017 in respect of the renewal of the continuing connected transactions with CNPC/Jointly-held Entities. At the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 26 October 2017, the Independent Shareholders approved the continuing connected transactions with CNPC/Jointly-held Entities and the annual caps for the three years ending 31 December 2020.

The Board hereby announces that the Company and CNPC entered into (1) the New Comprehensive Agreement and (2) a confirmation letter to the Land Use Rights Leasing Contract and the 2017 Buildings Leasing Contract on 27 August 2020 to continue the Continuing Connected Transactions with CNPC after 31 December 2020 and the Company will continue to comply with the provisions of Chapter 14A of the HKEx Listing Rules in relation to the Continuing Connected Transactions with CNPC including the reporting, announcement, annual review and Independent Shareholders' approval requirements, if applicable.

CNPC is a controlling shareholder of the Company. By virtue of the above, CNPC is a connected person of the Company under the HKEx Listing Rules. Transactions between the Company and CNPC constitute connected transactions of the Company under the HKEx Listing Rules. Jointly- held Entities are companies in which the Company and CNPC jointly hold shares while CNPC and/or its subsidiaries (individually or together) is/are entitled to exercise, or control the exercise of, 10% or more of the voting power of these companies, therefore, Jointly-held Entities are connected persons of the Company and transactions between the Group and Jointly-held Entities constitute connected transactions of the Company under the HKEx Listing Rules. The terms and the proposed annual caps in respect of the Non-Exempt Continuing Connected Transactions are subject to approval by the Independent Shareholders under the HKEx Listing Rules. In view of the interests of CNPC, CNPC and its associates will abstain from voting in relation to the resolutions approving the terms and the proposed annual caps in respect of the Non-Exempt Continuing Connected Transactions.