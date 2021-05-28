PetroChina : RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR (Form 6-K)

RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

The board of directors (the 'Board') of PetroChina Company Limited (the 'Company') hereby announces that due to work arrangement, Mr. Li Wendong ('Mr. Li') has tendered his resignation as an employee representative supervisor with effect from 28 May 2021.

Mr. Li has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and the supervisory committee of the Company (the 'Supervisory Committee') during his term of office and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Supervisory Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Li for his contributions to the Company during his term of office as a supervisor of the Company.

By order of the Board PetroChina Company Limited Company Secretary Chai Shouping

Beijing, the PRC

28 May 2021

