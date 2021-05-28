Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. PetroChina Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    857   CNE1000003W8

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

(857)
  Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 05/27
3.15 HKD   0.00%
08:51aPETROCHINA  : RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR (Form 6-K)
PU
05:03aPETROCHINA  : Resignation of Supervisor
PU
05/27MARKET CHATTER : PetroChina's Tarim Oilfield Supplies Over 280 Billion Cubic Meters of Gas
MT
PetroChina : RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR (Form 6-K)

05/28/2021 | 08:51am EDT
RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR

The board of directors (the 'Board') of PetroChina Company Limited (the 'Company') hereby announces that due to work arrangement, Mr. Li Wendong ('Mr. Li') has tendered his resignation as an employee representative supervisor with effect from 28 May 2021.

Mr. Li has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and the supervisory committee of the Company (the 'Supervisory Committee') during his term of office and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Supervisory Committee would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Li for his contributions to the Company during his term of office as a supervisor of the Company.

By order of the Board

PetroChina Company Limited

Company Secretary
Chai Shouping

Beijing, the PRC

28 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Dai Houliang as Chairman; Mr. Duan Liangwei, Mr. Liu Yuezhen and Mr. Jiao Fangzheng as non-executive Directors; Mr. Huang Yongzhang as executive Director; and Ms. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Tokuchi Tatsuhito, Mr. Simon Henry, Mr. Cai Jinyong and Mr. Jiang, Simon X. as independent non-executive Directors

Disclaimer

PetroChina Company Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 12:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
