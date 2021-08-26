Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. PetroChina Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    857   CNE1000003W8

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

(857)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PetroChina : posts interim profit of $8.2 billion, flips from net loss yr earlier

08/26/2021 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - PetroChina reported an interim profit of 53.04 billion yuan ($8.18 billion) on Thursday, thanks to rising oil and gas prices and a recovery in Chinese fuel demand from the coronavirus pandemic slump.

The figure compared to a net loss of 29.98 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

PetroChina's first-half revenue was up 29% at 1.197 trillion yuan, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Oil and gas output dipped 1.7% on-year to 819.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, with crude oil production down 6.8% but gas output up 5.1%.

Refinery throughput rose 6.7% to about 606 million barrels and sales of gasoline, diesel and kerosene combined were up 4.9% at 80.34 million tonnes.

Its domestic gas sales climbed 17.6% to a record 96.25 billion cubic metres amid robust demand growth from industries and power plants under a consistent government push for less-polluting fuels.

($1 = 6.4834 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
05:10aPETROCHINA : posts interim profit of $8.2 billion, flips from net loss yr earlie..
RE
04:51aPETROCHINA : Business Results Hit another Record in First Half of 2021
PU
08/25PETROCHINA : PROPOSED ELECTION AND APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS (Form 6-K)
PU
08/25PETROCHINA : Proposed Election and Appointment of Directors
PU
08/25PETROCHINA : China's LNG import surge to cool in winter as high prices bite
RE
08/24CNPC plans new shale oil field near northeast China's Daqing
RE
08/24Vitol and Total place lowest offers for Pakistan LNG tender
RE
08/24Iraq approves BP plan to spin off giant Rumaila oilfield
RE
08/24PETROCHINA : reports $4.3 billion profit in Q1 on fuel demand recovery
RE
08/23China Telecom jumps 34% on Shanghai debut, defying weak market
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 369 B 365 B 365 B
Net income 2021 86 297 M 13 311 M 13 311 M
Net Debt 2021 322 B 49 619 M 49 619 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,32x
Yield 2021 8,06%
Capitalization 802 B 124 B 124 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 432 003
Free-Float 15,9%
Chart PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PetroChina Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2,61 CNY
Average target price 3,48 CNY
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Huang President & Executive Director
Shou Ping Chai Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hou Liang Dai Chairman
Bo Lü Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jigang Yang Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED30.83%123 792
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.57%1 854 814
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC15.26%152 608
TOTALENERGIES SE5.76%115 290
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM39.64%95 491
NOVATEK41.74%70 565