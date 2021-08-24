PetroChina : reports $4.3 billion profit in Q1 on fuel demand recovery

A year earlier, the top Asian oil and gas producer recorded a $2.3 billion net loss.

The state-controlled energy producer posted an 8.4% rise in January-March revenue to 551.9 billon yuan in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Its oil and gas output rose 0.8% to 417.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Crude oil production fell 4.9% but gas expanded 8% to 1.17 trillion cubic feet.

Refinery throughput was up 7.8% to about 3.31 million barrels per day, reversing a near 10% drop a year earlier.

Its domestic gas sales rallied nearly 15% and refined fuel surged 20.9%, as Chinese fuel demand rebounded in tandem with robust economic growth.

($1 = 6.4665 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has been corrected to reflect that Q1 profit was not the best in seven years)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely)