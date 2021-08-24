Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. PetroChina Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    857   CNE1000003W8

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

(857)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PetroChina : reports $4.3 billion profit in Q1 on fuel demand recovery

08/24/2021 | 05:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A PetroChina petrol station in Beijing

SINGAPORE/BEIJING (Reuters) - PetroChina, on Thursday reported 27.7 billion yuan ($4.28 billion) first-quarter profit, thanks to growing oil and gas prices and Chinese fuel demand recovery from last year's deep coronavirus slump.

A year earlier, the top Asian oil and gas producer recorded a $2.3 billion net loss.

The state-controlled energy producer posted an 8.4% rise in January-March revenue to 551.9 billon yuan in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Its oil and gas output rose 0.8% to 417.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Crude oil production fell 4.9% but gas expanded 8% to 1.17 trillion cubic feet.

Refinery throughput was up 7.8% to about 3.31 million barrels per day, reversing a near 10% drop a year earlier.

Its domestic gas sales rallied nearly 15% and refined fuel surged 20.9%, as Chinese fuel demand rebounded in tandem with robust economic growth.

($1 = 6.4665 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has been corrected to reflect that Q1 profit was not the best in seven years)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 369 B 366 B 366 B
Net income 2021 86 297 M 13 324 M 13 324 M
Net Debt 2021 322 B 49 666 M 49 666 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,18x
Yield 2021 8,24%
Capitalization 772 B 119 B 119 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 432 003
Free-Float 15,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2,56 CNY
Average target price 3,48 CNY
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Managers and Directors
Yong Zhang Huang President & Executive Director
Shou Ping Chai Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Hou Liang Dai Chairman
Bo Lü Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jigang Yang Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED27.92%118 983
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.43%1 860 144
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC14.68%147 463
TOTALENERGIES SE5.04%112 473
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM39.91%92 855
NOVATEK44.12%69 874