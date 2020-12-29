Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  PetroChina Company Limited    857   CNE1000003W8

PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED

(857)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PetroChina to more than double Sichuan shale gas output by 2025 - state media

12/29/2020 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - PetroChina Co Ltd, Asia's largest oil and gas producer, aims to more than double shale gas output from operations in the Sichuan basin to more than 22 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2025 from this year's level, China News Service reported on Tuesday.

That will surpass a target set by Sinopec, which led China's shale gas development with the first commercial find at Fuling, also in the Sichuan basin, and which aims to nearly double its shale gas output to 13 bcm in 2025.

Shale gas operations managed by PetroChina's Southwest Oil and Gas division will top 10 bcm this year, making the company China's single largest shale gas producer, the news agency said.

The operation covers Yibin, Zigong, Neijiang, Luzhou and Yongchuan regions of the gas-rich Sichuan province in southwest China as well as Yongchuan in Chongqing municipality.

PetroChina sunk more than 240 wells this year in the sprawling blocks of Sichuan, resulting in daily shale gas output 40% higher than at the beginning of 2020, the report said.

PetroChina started appraising shale gas blocks in the Sichuan basin in 2006 and made its first major discovery with the Wei-201 well in 2010.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.14% 51.44 Delayed Quote.-22.91%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 0.84% 2.4 End-of-day quote.-38.62%
WTI 0.84% 48.139 Delayed Quote.-21.29%
All news about PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
03:11aPetroChina to more than double Sichuan shale gas output by 2025 - state media
RE
12/22PETROCHINA : Discloseable Transaction Announcement
PU
12/22Hong Kong shares end lower on worries over new coronavirus strain
RE
12/21MARKET CHATTER : PetroChina Discovers Large Gas Reservoir in Xinjiang's Junggar ..
MT
12/20PetroChina strikes big gas find in China Xinjiang's Junggar basin - state med..
RE
12/18Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese firms off U.S. stock exchanges
RE
12/17'THERE IS HARDLY ANY GAS' : LNG price rally exacerbates gas crunch in Asia
RE
12/15Annual Production in PetroChina's Xinjiang Oil Field Tops 2 Million Tonnes
MT
12/14PetroChina Unit's Annual Natural Gas Output Tops 30 Billion Cubic Meters
MT
12/14PETROCHINA : China National Petroleum Corporation - PetroChina wins three 'Golde..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 928 B 295 B 295 B
Net income 2020 20 208 M 3 095 M 3 095 M
Net Debt 2020 457 B 70 009 M 70 009 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,2x
Yield 2020 6,49%
Capitalization 713 B 109 B 109 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 460 724
Free-Float 15,6%
Chart PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PetroChina Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 2,61 CNY
Last Close Price 2,02 CNY
Spread / Highest target 70,8%
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Liang wei Duan President & Executive Director
Hou Liang Dai Chairman
Bo Lü Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shou Ping Chai Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Yue Zhen Liu Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-38.62%109 080
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-0.43%1 866 944
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-43.30%138 278
TOTAL SE-27.12%114 773
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-6.63%70 704
GAZPROM-19.81%65 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ