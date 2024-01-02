(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

CMC Markets PLC, up 2.5% at 107.60 pence, 12-month range 86.90p-254.00p. The London-based online trading platform begins the new year on a positive note, having fallen 51% over the previous 12 months. In November, it said it expects to deliver on guidance for the financial year, despite swinging to a loss in the first half due to poor market conditions. For the six months ended September 30, the London-based online trading platform swung to a pretax loss of GBP2.0 million, from profit of GBP36.6 million a year prior.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Petrofac Ltd, down 7.5% at 34.60p, 12-month range 14.58p-91.00p. The energy infrastructure firm continues to lose ground on recent gains, but remains up 68% over the last month. In mid-December, it had announced announced the second contract award under the six-project USD14 billion framework agreement with TenneT, working alongside Hitachi Energy, with Petrofac's portion of the contract worth around USD1.4 billion. Over the last 12 months, it is down 51%.

