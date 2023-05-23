Advanced search
    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-05-23 am EDT
72.45 GBX   +1.76%
02:18pPetrofac : 2022 annual report & accounts
PU
07:22aPetrofac Joins Plagazi on Swedish Hydrogen Park Project
MT
06:01aPlagazi announces partnership with petrofac for development of köping hydrogen park, sweden
AQ
Petrofac : 2022 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS

05/23/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
PETROFAC LIMITED

Annual report and accounts 2022

Rebuilding

for the future

OVERVIEW

STRATEGIC REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PETROFAC LIMITED  |  Annual report and accounts 2022

Our purpose

We enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs.

SEE OUR BUSINESS MODEL /

Page 14

We are a leading energy services company that helps our clients meet the world's evolving energy needs. We use our engineering know-how and our consultancy expertise to design, build, and operate world-class energy facilities that are engineered for safety, optimal efficiency, and low emissions.

We operate in a range of markets and work across the entire asset life cycle - from design to decommissioning. These competencies, supported by flexible commercial models, differentiated local delivery, and a technology neutral approach, set us apart. Core to our offering is our distinctive, delivery-focused culture.

01 PETROFAC LIMITED  |  Annual report and accounts 2022

Highlights 2022

Revenue

US$2,591million

2021 (restated)9 | US$3,038 million

Business performance EBIT1,4

US$(205)million

2021 (restated)9 | US$(12) million

Business performance EBITDA1,2

US$(126) million

2021 (restated)9 | US$56 million

Business performance net profit/ (loss)1,6

US$(284) million

2021 (restated)9 | US$3 million

Backlog8

Free cash flow7

US$3.4 billion

US$(188) million

2021

| US$4.0 billion

2021 | US$(281) million

Reported EBIT5

Net debt

US$(212) million

US$349 million

2021

(restated)9 | US$(189) million

2021 | US$144 million

Reported EBITDA3

CDP rating

US$(138) million

B

2021

(restated)9 | US$(86) million

2021 | B

Reported net profit/(loss)6

In-country value spend

US$(310) million

32%

2021

(restated)9 | US$(245) million

2021 | 54%

STRATEGIC REPORT

01 Highlights 2022

  1. Petrofac at a glance
  1. Chair's statement
  1. Executive review
  1. Strategy in action: Delivery
  1. Strategy in action: Growth
  1. Strategy in action: Expansion
  1. Our business model
  2. Why invest in Petrofac?
  3. Market outlook
  1. Stakeholder engagement
  1. Strategic framework
  1. Key performance indicators
  1. Environmental, Social and Governance
  1. Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
  1. Segmental overview
  1. Risk management
  1. Principal risks and uncertainties
  1. Financial review
  1. Viability statement

GOVERNANCE

97

Chair's introduction

99

Board of Directors

101

Group Executive Committee

102

Corporate governance report

111

Nominations Committee report

114

Audit Committee report

123

Compliance and Ethics

Committee report

125

Directors' remuneration report

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Group financial statements
  2. Independent auditor's report
  1. Consolidated income statement
  2. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
  3. Consolidated balance sheet
  4. Consolidated statement of cash flows
  5. Consolidated statement of changes in equity
  6. Notes to the consolidated financial statements
  1. Appendices
  1. Company financial statements
  2. Company income statement
  1. Company statement of comprehensive income
  2. Company balance sheet
  3. Company statement of cash flows
  4. Company statement of changes in equity
  5. Notes to the Company financial statements
  1. Glossary
  1. Shareholder information
  1. Business performance before separately disclosed items. This measures underlying business performance.
  2. Business performance earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is calculated as business performance operating profit, including the share of net profit of associates and joint ventures, adjusted to add back charges for depreciation and amortisation (see A3 in Appendix A to the consolidated financial statements).
  3. Reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is calculated as reported operating profit, including the share of net profit of associates and joint ventures, adjusted to add back charges for depreciation and amortisation (see A14 in Appendix A to the consolidated financial statements).
  4. Business performance earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is calculated as business performance operating profit, including the share of net profit of associates and joint ventures (see A4 in Appendix A of the condensed consolidated financial statements).
  1. Reported earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is calculated as reported operating profit, including the share of net profit of associates and joint ventures (see A15 in Appendix A of the condensed consolidated financial statements).
  2. Attributable to Petrofac Limited shareholders, as reported in the consolidated income statement.
  3. Free cash flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities, plus net cash flows from investing activities, less interest paid and the repayment of finance lease principal plus amount received/paid from/to non-controlling interest (see A7 in Appendix A of the condensed consolidated financial statements).
  4. Backlog consists of: the estimated revenue attributable to the uncompleted portion of Engineering & Construction operating segment contracts; and, for Asset Solutions, the estimated revenue attributable to the lesser of the remaining term of the contract and five years. The Group uses this key performance indicator as a measure of the visibility of future revenue.
  5. The prior year numbers are restated as detailed in note 2.9 to the consolidated financial statements.

152 Directors' statements

For the latest investor news, visit our website / petrofac.com/investors

02 PETROFAC LIMITED  |  Annual report and accounts 2022

Petrofac at a glance

OVERVIEW

STRATEGIC REPORT

GOVERNANCE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our vision

To be the preferred services partner to the energy industry.

Our purpose

We enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs.

Wherever our clients are on their energy journey and whatever market they operate in, Petrofac has the expertise, capabilities and experience to support them across the entire asset life cycle.

Design

Our performance is

We believe how we

driven by our strategic

do business is just as

priorities:

important as what we

do. Our sustainability

strategy sets out our

ESG goals, aligned

to our purpose and

business model.

Best-in-class

Environmental

delivery

Minimise our

environmental impact

Our values govern how we operate and underpin our purpose. They are superseded only by our unyielding commitment to safety and ethical behaviour.

Driven

All these elements align to create long-term

value for our stakeholders

Shareholders

Employees

Clients

Suppliers

Build

Operate

Train

Decommission

FIND OUT MORE AT /

petrofac.com

Social

Inform, educate

Return to growth

and engage

Governance

Embed integrity, transparency and trust

Superior returns

SEE OUR STRATEGY /

SEE OUR ESG REPORT /

Page 24

Page 28

Agile

Respectful

Open

SEE OUR GOVERNANCE REPORT / Page 97

Communities

Governments, regulators and industry bodies

SEE OUR STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT / Page 20

03 PETROFAC LIMITED  |  Annual report and accounts 2022

Engineering & Construction

Revenue

US$1,311m

2021

(restated)3 | US$1,952m

Business performance EBIT1

US$(299)m

2021

(restated)3 | US$(62)m

Reported EBIT

US$(300)m

2021

(restated)3 | US$(67)m

Net profit/(loss)1,2

US$(274)m

2021

(restated)3 | US$(24)m

Employees

3,400

(as at 31 December 2022)

% of revenue

50%

The Engineering & Construction (E&C) division delivers onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning services. Lump-sum turnkey is the predominant commercial model used, but we also offer our clients the flexibility of other models. The division has more than 40 years' track record in designing and building major energy infrastructure projects.

FIND OUT MORE / Page 69

Asset Solutions

Revenue

US$1,158m

2021

| US$1,111m

Business performance EBIT1

US$60m

2021

| US$74m

Reported EBIT

US$57m

2021

| US$(63)m

Net profit/(loss)1,2

US$50m

2021

| US$86m

Employees

4,000

(as at 31 December 2022)

% of revenue

45%

The Asset Solutions division manages and maintains client operations, both onshore and offshore, delivers small to medium scale EPC projects and provides concept, feasibility and front-end engineering design (FEED) services. The division is also home to market- leading well engineering, decommissioning and training capabilities. The majority of AS' services are executed on a reimbursable basis, but we are responsive to clients' preferred commercial models to deliver our expertise.

FIND OUT MORE / Page 73

Integrated Energy Services

Revenue

US$137m

2021

| US$50m

Business performance EBIT1

US$58m

2021

| US$(6)m

Reported EBIT

US$71m

2021

(restated)3 | US$(43)m

Net profit/(loss)1,2

US$53m

2021

| US$(5)m

Employees

250

(as at 31 December 2022)

% of revenue

5%

Integrated Energy Services (IES) is Petrofac's upstream oil and gas business. Our interest in the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for Block PM304 Malaysia's offshore Cendor field is the sole asset in the portfolio.

FIND OUT MORE / Page 75

A sustainable mindset

At Petrofac, we believe that how we do business is just as important as what we do.

Our business model and our ESG agenda are completely aligned.

Environmental - ensuring that Petrofac is able to minimise its own environmental impact, while supporting our clients in achieving their lower carbon ambitions.

Social - promoting safe local delivery of our projects and services, drawing on ethical supply chains to create in-country value, address local skills gaps, and build a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Governance - underpinning everything we do with clear, consistent standards of ethical behaviour, bound by rigorous compliance and governance.

Environmental

Social Governance

FIND OUT MORE AT / petrofac.com

1. Business performance before separately disclosed items. This measures underlying business performance.

2. Attributable to Petrofac Limited shareholders, as reported in the consolidated income statement.

3. The prior year numbers are restated as detailed in note 2.9 to the consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 18:16:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
