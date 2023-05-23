Petrofac : 2022 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS

PETROFAC LIMITED | Annual report and accounts 2022
Our purpose
We enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs.
We are a leading energy services company that helps our clients meet the world's evolving energy needs. We use our engineering know-how and our consultancy expertise to design, build, and operate world-class energy facilities that are engineered for safety, optimal efficiency, and low emissions.
We operate in a range of markets and work across the entire asset life cycle - from design to decommissioning. These competencies, supported by flexible commercial models, differentiated local delivery, and a technology neutral approach, set us apart. Core to our offering is our distinctive, delivery-focused culture.
Highlights 2022
Revenue
US$2,591million
2021 (restated)9| US$3,038 million
Business performance EBIT1,4
US$(205)million
2021 (restated)9| US$(12) million
Business performance EBITDA1,2
US$(126) million
2021 (restated)9| US$56 million
Business performance net profit/ (loss)1,6
US$(284) million
2021 (restated)9| US$3 million
Backlog8
Free cash flow7
US$3.4 billion
US$(188) million
2021
| US$4.0 billion
2021 | US$(281) million
Reported EBIT5
Net debt
US$(212) million
US$349 million
2021
(restated)9| US$(189) million
2021 | US$144 million
Reported EBITDA3
CDP rating
US$(138) million
B
2021
(restated)9| US$(86) million
2021 | B
Reported net profit/(loss)6
In-country value spend
US$(310) million
32%
2021
(restated)9| US$(245) million
2021 | 54%
Petrofac at a glance
OVERVIEW
STRATEGIC REPORT
GOVERNANCE
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Our vision
To be the preferred services partner to the energy industry.
Our purpose
We enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs.
Wherever our clients are on their energy journey and whatever market they operate in, Petrofac has the expertise, capabilities and experience to support them across the entire asset life cycle.
Design
Our performance is
We believe how we
driven by our strategic
do business is just as
priorities:
important as what we
do. Our sustainability
strategy sets out our
ESG goals, aligned
to our purpose and
business model.
Best-in-class
Environmental
delivery
Minimise our
environmental impact
Our values govern how we operate and underpin our purpose. They are superseded only by our unyielding commitment to safety and ethical behaviour.
Driven
All these elements align to create long-term
value for our stakeholders
Shareholders
Employees
Clients
Suppliers
Build
Operate
Train
Decommission
Social
Inform, educate
Return to growth
and engage
Governance
Embed integrity, transparency and trust
Superior returns
Agile
Respectful
Open
Communities
Governments, regulators and industry bodies
SEE OUR STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT / Page 20
Engineering & Construction
Revenue
US$1,311m
2021
(restated)3| US$1,952m
Business performance EBIT1
US$(299)m
2021
(restated)3| US$(62)m
Reported EBIT
US$(300)m
2021
(restated)3| US$(67)m
Net profit/(loss)1,2
US$(274)m
2021
(restated)3| US$(24)m
Employees
3,400
(as at 31 December 2022)
% of revenue
50%
The Engineering & Construction (E&C) division delivers onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning services. Lump-sum turnkey is the predominant commercial model used, but we also offer our clients the flexibility of other models. The division has more than 40 years' track record in designing and building major energy infrastructure projects.
Asset Solutions
Revenue
US$1,158m
2021
| US$1,111m
Business performance EBIT1
US$60m
2021
| US$74m
Reported EBIT
US$57m
2021
| US$(63)m
Net profit/(loss)1,2
US$50m
2021
| US$86m
Employees
4,000
(as at 31 December 2022)
% of revenue
45%
The Asset Solutions division manages and maintains client operations, both onshore and offshore, delivers small to medium scale EPC projects and provides concept, feasibility and front-end engineering design (FEED) services. The division is also home to market- leading well engineering, decommissioning and training capabilities. The majority of AS' services are executed on a reimbursable basis, but we are responsive to clients' preferred commercial models to deliver our expertise.
Integrated Energy Services
Revenue
US$137m
2021
| US$50m
Business performance EBIT1
US$58m
2021
| US$(6)m
Reported EBIT
US$71m
2021
(restated)3| US$(43)m
Net profit/(loss)1,2
US$53m
2021
| US$(5)m
Employees
250
(as at 31 December 2022)
% of revenue
5%
Integrated Energy Services (IES) is Petrofac's upstream oil and gas business. Our interest in the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for Block PM304 Malaysia's offshore Cendor field is the sole asset in the portfolio.
A sustainable mindset
At Petrofac, we believe that how we do business is just as important as what we do.
Our business model and our ESG agenda are completely aligned.
Environmental - ensuring that Petrofac is able to minimise its own environmental impact, while supporting our clients in achieving their lower carbon ambitions.
Social - promoting safe local delivery of our projects and services, drawing on ethical supply chains to create in-country value, address local skills gaps, and build a diverse and inclusive workforce.
Governance - underpinning everything we do with clear, consistent standards of ethical behaviour, bound by rigorous compliance and governance.
Environmental
Social Governance
