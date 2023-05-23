Petrofac : 2022 ANNUAL REPORT & ACCOUNTS

The Engineering & Construction (E&C) division delivers onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning services. Lump-sum turnkey is the predominant commercial model used, but we also offer our clients the flexibility of other models. The division has more than 40 years' track record in designing and building major energy infrastructure projects.

The Asset Solutions division manages and maintains client operations, both onshore and offshore, delivers small to medium scale EPC projects and provides concept, feasibility and front-end engineering design (FEED) services. The division is also home to market- leading well engineering, decommissioning and training capabilities. The majority of AS' services are executed on a reimbursable basis, but we are responsive to clients' preferred commercial models to deliver our expertise.

Integrated Energy Services (IES) is Petrofac's upstream oil and gas business. Our interest in the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) for Block PM304 Malaysia's offshore Cendor field is the sole asset in the portfolio.

A sustainable mindset

At Petrofac, we believe that how we do business is just as important as what we do.

Our business model and our ESG agenda are completely aligned.

Environmental - ensuring that Petrofac is able to minimise its own environmental impact, while supporting our clients in achieving their lower carbon ambitions.

Social - promoting safe local delivery of our projects and services, drawing on ethical supply chains to create in-country value, address local skills gaps, and build a diverse and inclusive workforce.

Governance - underpinning everything we do with clear, consistent standards of ethical behaviour, bound by rigorous compliance and governance.

Environmental

Social Governance

