Petrofac : Board update - Ayman Asfari

Board update
Non-executive director Ayman Asfari has informed the Board that he has received formal written confirmation from the UK Serious Fraud Office that he is no longer a suspect in its investigation.
The SFO investigation into the Company and its subsidiaries was concluded on 4 October 2021, as previously announced.
