Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/07 10:57:55 am
170.1 GBX   +1.25%
Petrofac : Gazprom and Petrofac create strategic partnership

10/07/2021 | 10:37am EDT
07 October 2021 Gazprom and Petrofac create strategic partnership

Gazprom and Petrofac have today signed a strategic partnership through Gazprom's INTI - Russian Institute Oil/Gas Technology Initiatives to export and promote the ambition, quality, and standards of the Russian energy industry domestically and internationally.

Under a five-year Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC), signed by Mr Vitaly Anatolevich Markelov, Deputy Chairman Management, and Member of the Board of Gazprom, and Petrofac Group Chief Executive Sami Iskander, the parties will collaborate to drive industry standardisation and sustainable development, as Russia's energy sector seeks to encourage industry participation by international companies in its drive to expand at home and abroad.

Initially Petrofac will support the defining and developing pre-qualification and qualification criteria for local suppliers and local manufacturers, assessing conformation with industry standards, and developing use of local manufacturers' products in existing and future projects within the Russian Federation and OPEC+ countries.

Petrofac aims to build its credentials as a Russian EPC champion, engaging the strength and capabilities of Russia's supply chain, technology providers, and energy institutions to deliver both inside Russia and the wider region.

Mr Iskander said:

"Delivering locally to global standards is key to Petrofac's strategy and unlocks in-country value for all stakeholders, wherever we operate. Russia is a hugely exciting growth market that's aligned to our core capabilities. We are proud to leverage our expertise in procurement and local operations to develop, champion, and support Russian engineering capacity, contractors, technologies and tools in support of the industry's future development."

Russia comprises a large market opportunity for Petrofac. Petrofac has been in the country since 1993, with offices in Moscow and Sakhalin Island, where we have been present since 2006 through our Sakhalin Technical Training Centre, which has trained 23,000+ delegates in the last five years. We extended our presence on the island in 2017 when we were awarded a contract by Sakhalin Energy for its onshore processing facility.

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 14:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 226 M - -
Net income 2021 50,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 265 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 770 M 768 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 10 645
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,28 $
Average target price 2,49 $
Spread / Average Target 9,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Monir Amin Iskander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Afonso Reis E Sousa i Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Tarek Massoud Chief Compliance Officer
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED21.65%768
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED40.13%41 869
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY18.85%20 530
HALLIBURTON COMPANY21.64%20 473
NOV INC.-0.15%5 357
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED25.10%4 715