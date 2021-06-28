Petrofac Limited: Replacement - Trading Update -2

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4913

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 9,400 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: TST TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 114052 EQS News ID: 1212773 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212773&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 07:58 ET (11:58 GMT)