    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/28 08:08:26 am
114.8 GBX   -1.71%
07:59aPETROFAC LIMITED : Replacement - Trading Update -2-
DJ
07:59aPETROFAC LIMITED  : Replacement - Trading Update
DJ
02:01aPETROFAC LIMITED : Trading Update -2-
DJ
Petrofac Limited: Replacement - Trading Update -2-

06/28/2021 | 07:59am EDT
For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 207 811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

+44 (0) 207 811 4913

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 207 353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 9,400 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code:  TST 
TIDM:           PFC 
LEI Code:       2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   114052 
EQS News ID:    1212773 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212773&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 07:58 ET (11:58 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.38% 75.98 Delayed Quote.46.11%
PETROFAC LIMITED -1.08% 115.6693 Delayed Quote.-15.42%
WTI -0.23% 73.945 Delayed Quote.53.53%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 409 M - -
Net income 2021 34,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 547 M 548 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 10 645
Free-Float 76,0%
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1,62 $
Average target price 2,08 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Monir Amin Iskander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alastair Edward Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Tarek Massoud Chief Compliance Officer
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED-15.42%548
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED52.77%46 634
HALLIBURTON COMPANY26.67%21 300
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY12.95%18 224
NOV INC.14.06%6 117
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED14.23%4 299