Petrofac Limited: Statement on Final Outcome of SFO Investigation

10/04/2021 | 06:38am EDT
Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Statement on Final Outcome of SFO Investigation 04-Oct-2021 / 11:37 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release

4 October 2021

STATEMENT ON FINAL OUTCOME OF SFO INVESTIGATION

Following the announcement of Friday 1 October 2021, Petrofac Limited (the "Company" or "Petrofac") announces that Southwark Crown Court today imposed a total penalty of GBP 77 million (approximately USUSD104.6 million at current exchange rates) in relation to seven historic offences of failing to prevent former Petrofac Group employees from offering or making payments to agents in relation to projects awarded between 2012 and 2015, contrary to Section 7 of the UK Bribery Act 2010. All employees involved in the charges have left the business. This concludes the Serious Fraud Office's investigation into the Company.

In determining the penalty, the Court and the Serious Fraud Office acknowledged Petrofac's corporate reform through its transformation of the Company's leadership, personnel, compliance and assurance processes.

The penalty is comprised of the following elements: a confiscation order of GBP 22.8 million payable by 3 January 2022; a fine of GBP 47.2 million payable on 14 February 2022; and the Serious Fraud Office's costs of GBP 7 million payable on 14 February 2022.

Chairman René Médori said: "This draws a line under a regrettable period of our history. We have taken responsibility, reformed and learned from these past mistakes, as acknowledged by the SFO and the Court. Most importantly, the extensive work that we have done since the SFO investigation began means that the Petrofac of today has a comprehensive compliance and governance regime that meets or exceeds international best practice. The past behaviour uncovered by the SFO would not be possible today, and we look to the future a better and more focused company, well positioned to capitalise on the opportunities we see before us."

Group Chief Executive Sami Iskander said: "We are now in a position to put this behind us. This part of our history does not represent the Petrofac of today - a company that as its new CEO I am proud to lead, and which operates upon the core principle of ethical business conduct, supported by a comprehensive governance regime. We have refined our best-in-class delivery capabilities, restructured the business around technical excellence, re-focused on our customers, hired new talent, and further sharpened our cost-competitiveness.

"We emerge from this cloud as the world needs more energy - both traditional energies that can be produced in the most efficient manner, and renewable energies on which a lower carbon world can be built. Petrofac is well positioned to support both, with the capabilities, experience, and expertise to deliver for our expanding customer needs. Our markets in both traditional and new energies are growing and we have a clear path to rebuild our business with a differentiated customer proposition that sets us apart."

ENDS

This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications

alison.flynn@petrofac.com

Tulchan Communications Group

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@tulchangroup.com

Martin Robinson

NOTES TO EDITORS

Petrofac

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.

Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South-East Asia and the United States. We have 9,400 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code:  MSCH 
TIDM:           PFC 
LEI Code:       2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
                3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   123514 
EQS News ID:    1238021 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1238021&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 04, 2021 06:37 ET (10:37 GMT)

