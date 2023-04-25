Petrofac : OCI Global and Petrofac announce exclusive partnership for gasification-based green methanol programme

OCI Global, a global leader in ammonia, fertilisers and methanol for transportation and agriculture and Petrofac, an international service provider to the energy industry, announced their partnership to deliver OCI's programme of gasification-based green methanol projects. The programme will support the production of low-carbon feedstock for OCI's existing methanol facilities.

OCI will work together with Petrofac, on an exclusive basis, on the design of a standardised gasification process and modular design for the delivery of new waste-fed facilities. Petrofac will deploy its engineering, procurement, and project management expertise to provide continued support to OCI for the delivery of the programme.

Bashir Lebada, CEO OCI Methanol/HyFuels:

"We are delighted to be partnering with Petrofac in the design and delivery of our green methanol ambitions. This is another important step in scaling green methanol and hydrogen technologies and increasing our supply base to service the rapidly increasing demand we see from marine and road fuels. Our partnership with Petrofac will allow us to accelerate delivery of these important green transportation fuels."

John Pearson, Chief Operating Officer, for Petrofac's New Energy Services business:

"Petrofac is proud to be partnering with OCI to support it in its green methanol production programme. Both our organisations are committed to making the energy transition a reality and we look forward to leveraging our engineering and technical capabilities, alongside our project delivery experience to support this exciting project. Our initial focus will be on fast-tracking the engineering to support OCI's ambitious programme goals".