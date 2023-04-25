Advanced search
Petrofac : OCI Global and Petrofac announce exclusive partnership for gasification-based green methanol programme

04/25/2023 | 03:08am EDT
OCI Global and Petrofac announce exclusive partnership for gasification-based green methanol programme

OCI Global, a global leader in ammonia, fertilisers and methanol for transportation and agriculture and Petrofac, an international service provider to the energy industry, announced their partnership to deliver OCI's programme of gasification-based green methanol projects. The programme will support the production of low-carbon feedstock for OCI's existing methanol facilities.

OCI will work together with Petrofac, on an exclusive basis, on the design of a standardised gasification process and modular design for the delivery of new waste-fed facilities. Petrofac will deploy its engineering, procurement, and project management expertise to provide continued support to OCI for the delivery of the programme.

Bashir Lebada, CEO OCI Methanol/HyFuels:

"We are delighted to be partnering with Petrofac in the design and delivery of our green methanol ambitions. This is another important step in scaling green methanol and hydrogen technologies and increasing our supply base to service the rapidly increasing demand we see from marine and road fuels. Our partnership with Petrofac will allow us to accelerate delivery of these important green transportation fuels."

John Pearson, Chief Operating Officer, for Petrofac's New Energy Services business:

"Petrofac is proud to be partnering with OCI to support it in its green methanol production programme. Both our organisations are committed to making the energy transition a reality and we look forward to leveraging our engineering and technical capabilities, alongside our project delivery experience to support this exciting project. Our initial focus will be on fast-tracking the engineering to support OCI's ambitious programme goals".

Attachments

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 07:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 494 M - -
Net income 2022 -122 M - -
Net Debt 2022 408 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 441 M 441 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 8 219
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,85 $
Average target price 1,43 $
Spread / Average Target 68,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tareq Kawash Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Afonso Reis E Sousa i Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Shorten Chief Operating Officer-Assets solutions
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED-2.56%441
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-6.06%70 965
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-15.12%30 156
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.44%30 027
NOV INC.-10.00%7 197
TECHNIPFMC PLC11.65%5 746
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
