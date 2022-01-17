Log in
Petrofac : OQ LPG project inaugurated in Oman

01/17/2022 | 06:05am EST
OQ LPG project inaugurated in Oman


The state-of-the-art OQ liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) plant has been officially inaugurated in Salalah, Southern Oman.


Petrofac representatives joined a ceremony led by Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham al Said, Oman's Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, that was attended by members of the Omani Royal Family, ministers, undersecretaries and other dignitaries.


Dr Khalid Al Jahwari, Petrofac Country Manager - Oman, said:

"This is an important energy sector project that supports the national economy. It was completed in the midst of the global pandemic, and everyone involved should be proud of their resilience, drive and resourcefulness. Thank you to our teams for looking out for each other, keeping people safe and healthy and delivering for our partners above all else."


The plant processes natural gas liquids (NGLs) extracted from gas networks into LPG. In 2017 Petrofac was awarded the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for the project - its first in the region of Salalah. The scope of work included construction of the LPG unit and associated facilities, including tie-ins to existing pipeline infrastructure, together with LPG storage and jetty facilities at the Port of Salalah.


The facility has been built to the highest standards in safety, quality, and technical integrity. At its peak, more than 4,800 people worked onsite, with more than 15 million work hours without any lost time incident. Creating in-country value was a key consideration, from conception through to final delivery. Across the project Petrofac engaged with more than 300 locally based businesses, including many small and medium sized enterprises.


To find out more on the project, major milestones, its importance for the region, and meet some of the people involved in making it a success, visit here.

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 11:04:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
