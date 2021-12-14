Log in
Petrofac : Oman's Yibal Khuff Project officially inaugurated

12/14/2021 | 06:28am EST
Oman's Yibal Khuff Project officially inaugurated


Congratulations to our client Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) on officially inaugurating the Yibal Khuff Mega Project (YKP), under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs.


The event was held at PDO's Mina Al Fahal headquarters and was attended by several senior government officials, members of the company's board and executive committee and representatives from both the public and private sectors.


Covering an area of 1 sq. KM, YKP is the second largest and most technically complex project in PDO's history. The facility is located approximately 350 kilometres southwest of Muscat and has the capacity to deliver 6.1 MSCMD of gas, around 21,900 BPD of oil and 235 TPD of sulphur. Petrofac was awarded the Engineering and Procurement of YKP project in 2015 and it was our second engineering and procurement contract with PDO after Rabab Harweel Integrated Project (RHIP).


Dr Khalid Al Jawahari, Petrofac Country Manager - Oman, said:

"The inauguration ceremony was a great success, and we feel privileged to have been a part of it. Petrofac is proud to have contributed to the delivery of Yibal Khuff Mega Project (YKP). Over the years we have been recognised and received number of awards from our client PDO for our outstanding performance including creation of in-country value (ICV). Great thanks to everyone who worked day and night to ensure the achievement of this milestone."

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 11:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on PETROFAC LIMITED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 190 M - -
Net income 2021 49,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 194 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 734 M 735 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 10 645
Free-Float 81,2%
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,44 $
Average target price 2,31 $
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Monir Amin Iskander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Afonso Reis E Sousa i Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Tarek Massoud Chief Compliance Officer
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED-21.29%735
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED41.96%41 841
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY22.01%21 366
HALLIBURTON COMPANY20.16%20 328
NOV INC.-4.81%5 106
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED20.08%4 585