Petrofac : Oman's Yibal Khuff Project officially inaugurated



Congratulations to our client Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) on officially inaugurating the Yibal Khuff Mega Project (YKP), under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs.



The event was held at PDO's Mina Al Fahal headquarters and was attended by several senior government officials, members of the company's board and executive committee and representatives from both the public and private sectors.



Covering an area of 1 sq. KM, YKP is the second largest and most technically complex project in PDO's history. The facility is located approximately 350 kilometres southwest of Muscat and has the capacity to deliver 6.1 MSCMD of gas, around 21,900 BPD of oil and 235 TPD of sulphur. Petrofac was awarded the Engineering and Procurement of YKP project in 2015 and it was our second engineering and procurement contract with PDO after Rabab Harweel Integrated Project (RHIP).



Dr Khalid Al Jawahari, Petrofac Country Manager - Oman, said:

"The inauguration ceremony was a great success, and we feel privileged to have been a part of it. Petrofac is proud to have contributed to the delivery of Yibal Khuff Mega Project (YKP). Over the years we have been recognised and received number of awards from our client PDO for our outstanding performance including creation of in-country value (ICV). Great thanks to everyone who worked day and night to ensure the achievement of this milestone."