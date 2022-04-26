Log in
    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/26 04:38:17 am EDT
126.00 GBX    0.00%
04:20aPETROFAC : Publication of 2021 Annual Report and Notice of the 2022 AGM
PU
04/12PETROFAC : Future leaders in the making – Petrofac participates in Oman's Etimad programme
PU
04/06Petrofac secures second O&M contract with Cairn Oil and Gas, Vedanta
AQ
Petrofac : Publication of 2021 Annual Report and Notice of the 2022 AGM

04/26/2022 | 04:20am EDT
Petrofac publishes 2021 Annual Report and Notice of the 2022 AGM

Following the Company's announcement of Final Results issued on 23 March 2022, Petrofac Limited today announces that it has today published its 2021 Annual Report and Accounts (2021 Annual Report) and Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting (2022 AGM Notice).

The Company's 2022 AGM is scheduled to be held at 10:30am on Thursday 26 May 2022 at One Silk Street, London, EC2Y 8HQ.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R copies of the 2021 Annual Report and the 2022 AGM Notice have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Company confirms that, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5, is available in unedited full text within the 2021 Annual Report available on the National Storage Mechanism.

These documents have also been mailed or have otherwise been made available to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website at www.petrofac.com.

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 08:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
