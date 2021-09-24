Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Petrofac Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/24 09:49:58 am
130.8 GBX   +20.55%
09:42aPETROFAC : Statement on resolution of SFO investigation
PU
09:40aPetrofac reaches plea deal with UK's SFO over Middle East dealings
RE
09:19aPETROFAC LIMITED : Statement on resolution of SFO investigation
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrofac : Statement on resolution of SFO investigation

09/24/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Statement on resolution of SFO investigation

Petrofac Limited (the 'Company' or 'Petrofac') announces that it has reached a plea agreement with the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in relation to its investigation into the Company's historical use of agents.

Pursuant to this plea agreement, the Company has today indicated guilty pleas to seven counts of failing to prevent former Petrofac group employees from offering or making payments to agents in relation to projects awarded between 2012 and 2015 in Iraq, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, contrary to Section 7 of the UK Bribery Act 2010. These offers or payments were made between 2011 and 2017. All employees involved in the charges have left the business.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place at Southwark Crown Court commencing on Monday 27 September 2021. The Company will make a further announcement following sentencing or any adjournment.

The penalty will be determined at the sole discretion of the Court. It may take into account submissions by the Company as to its ability to pay, along with the SFO's recognition that Petrofac is a changed company with transformed leadership, personnel, compliance and assurance processes.

Chairman René Medori said:

"This was a deeply regrettable period of Petrofac's history. We are committed to ensuring it will never happen again. We have fundamentally overhauled our compliance regime, as well as the people, and the culture that supports it. Our comprehensive programme of corporate renewal has been acknowledged by the SFO. Petrofac has been living under the shadow of the past, but today it is a profoundly different business, in which stakeholders can be assured of our commitment to the highest standards of business ethics, wherever we operate."

Group Chief Executive Sami Iskander said:

"With my new management team we are rebuilding the company into a new Petrofac that's relevant for the future, across both traditional and new energies, built on a foundation of the highest ethical standards."


Petrofac, today, has a well-developed, comprehensive compliance and governance regime. This is supported by a dedicated compliance and investigations team, new systems and technologies, mandatory training and a company culture based on ethical business conduct and transparency.

Its compliance regime is championed, supported, and overseen at local, divisional and Board level, and supplemented by regular independent verification. Agents are no longer used other than where required by law and are subject to enhanced audit and additional controls.

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 13:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETROFAC LIMITED
09:42aPETROFAC : Statement on resolution of SFO investigation
PU
09:40aPetrofac reaches plea deal with UK's SFO over Middle East dealings
RE
09:19aPETROFAC LIMITED : Statement on resolution of SFO investigation
DJ
08:24aPETROFAC : awarded EPCC contract in Bahrain
AQ
09/23PETROFAC : signs strategic partnership with green hydrogen firm, Protium
PU
09/21PETROFAC : awarded EPCC contract in Bahrain
PU
09/16PETROFAC : and CO2 Capsol collaborate on carbon capture initiatives
PU
09/16CO2 Capsol and Petrofac Collaborate on Carbon Capture Initiatives 160921 Petrofac CO2 C..
CI
09/15PETROFAC : pledges commitment to UK Armed Forces community
PU
09/14SUBSEA 7 S A : Appoints Successor to Retiring CFO
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROFAC LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 225 M - -
Net income 2021 49,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 502 M 502 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 10 645
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,49 $
Average target price 2,04 $
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Monir Amin Iskander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Afonso Reis E Sousa i Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Tarek Massoud Chief Compliance Officer
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED-21.43%502
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED24.37%40 387
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY15.30%19 917
HALLIBURTON COMPANY10.11%18 531
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED34.31%5 052
NOV INC.-6.05%5 040