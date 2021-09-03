Petrofac Wins EUR100 Million Contract in Libya

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Petrofac Ltd. said Friday it has secured a 100 million euro ($118.7 million) contract with Zallaf Libya Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Co.

The energy-services company said the agreement is to deliver the first phase of Zallaf's Erawin oil-field development project, which includes surface equipment and a pipeline.

"Libya is positioning itself to become a major oil-and-gas producer again and we're looking forward to helping the national oil company achieve its goals, develop key infrastructure safely and securely, and increase production," Elie Lahoud, Petrofac's chief operating officer for engineering and construction, said.

