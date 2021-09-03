Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Petrofac Limited
  News
  Summary
    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/02 11:36:10 am
108.3 GBX   +3.24%
Petrofac Wins EUR100 Million Contract in Libya

09/03/2021 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Petrofac Ltd. said Friday it has secured a 100 million euro ($118.7 million) contract with Zallaf Libya Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Co.

The energy-services company said the agreement is to deliver the first phase of Zallaf's Erawin oil-field development project, which includes surface equipment and a pipeline.

"Libya is positioning itself to become a major oil-and-gas producer again and we're looking forward to helping the national oil company achieve its goals, develop key infrastructure safely and securely, and increase production," Elie Lahoud, Petrofac's chief operating officer for engineering and construction, said.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-03-21 0245ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
PETROFAC LIMITED 3.24% 108.3 Delayed Quote.-21.51%
WTI 0.26% 69.929 Delayed Quote.42.12%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 225 M - -
Net income 2021 49,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 506 M 505 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 10 645
Free-Float 78,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,50 $
Average target price 2,04 $
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Monir Amin Iskander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alastair Edward Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Tarek Massoud Chief Compliance Officer
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED-21.51%505
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED28.17%40 009
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY11.99%19 345
HALLIBURTON COMPANY8.25%18 220
NOV INC.-2.99%5 204
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED16.74%4 393