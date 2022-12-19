Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Petrofac Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:47 2022-12-19 am EST
73.68 GBX   +0.31%
04:23aPetrofac : and ENH partner to support Mozambique nationalisation goals
PU
12/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/15UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrofac : and ENH partner to support Mozambique nationalisation goals

12/19/2022 | 04:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Petrofac and ENH partner to support Mozambique nationalisation goals

Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH), Mozambique's state-owned energy exploration and production company, have formed a Joint Venture (JV) for the provision of training services.


Designed to support nationalisation goals across the country's expanding energy industry, ENH's stake in the JV has been determined at 51% and Petrofac's at 49%. The partnership will provide training and competence management solutions for Mozambique's domestic onshore and offshore developments, as the country continues its transformation from a natural resource producer to an energy and industrial giant, and the largest LNG producer in sub-Saharan Africa.

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac's Asset Solutions business, said:

"We continue to see growth in East Africa, and look forward to expanding our interests in Mozambique through this partnership with ENH. Together, our training professionals will deploy their extensive industry experience supporting some of the world's largest energy companies to develop local talent and create additional value for our customers in-country."

Petrofac has a 20-year track record of developing national workforces through the delivery of technical, regulatory, and academic training.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 08:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROFAC LIMITED
04:23aPetrofac : and ENH partner to support Mozambique nationalisation goals
PU
12/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/15UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/14UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/13UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/13Petrofac : Production starts at Tinrhert Field Development project in Algeria
PU
12/12Petrofac : secures brownfield EPC contract with ADNOC
PU
12/06Petrofac : Building capacity in renewables for Omani graduates
PU
12/06Panevezio Statybos Wins EUR22 Million Civil Works Contract at Lithuania Project
MT
12/01Digital 9 targets unchanged annual dividend as set to join FTSE 250
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROFAC LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 534 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,60 M - -
Net Debt 2022 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -279x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 461 M 461 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 8 219
Free-Float -
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,89 $
Average target price 1,98 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Monir Amin Iskander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Afonso Reis E Sousa i Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Shorten Chief Operating Officer-Assets solutions
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED-36.30%461
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED64.87%70 021
HALLIBURTON COMPANY56.76%32 553
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY17.91%28 412
NOV INC.46.49%7 797
TECHNIPFMC PLC94.09%5 130