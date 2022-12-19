Petrofac : and ENH partner to support Mozambique nationalisation goals

Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH), Mozambique's state-owned energy exploration and production company, have formed a Joint Venture (JV) for the provision of training services.



Designed to support nationalisation goals across the country's expanding energy industry, ENH's stake in the JV has been determined at 51% and Petrofac's at 49%. The partnership will provide training and competence management solutions for Mozambique's domestic onshore and offshore developments, as the country continues its transformation from a natural resource producer to an energy and industrial giant, and the largest LNG producer in sub-Saharan Africa.

Nick Shorten, Chief Operating Officer for Petrofac's Asset Solutions business, said:

"We continue to see growth in East Africa, and look forward to expanding our interests in Mozambique through this partnership with ENH. Together, our training professionals will deploy their extensive industry experience supporting some of the world's largest energy companies to develop local talent and create additional value for our customers in-country."

Petrofac has a 20-year track record of developing national workforces through the delivery of technical, regulatory, and academic training.