Petrofac : and Hitachi Energy to collaborate in growing offshore wind market

Petrofac, a leading international service provider to the energy industry, and Hitachi Energy, a market and technology leader in transmission, distribution and grid automation solutions, have entered into a collaboration to provide joint grid integration and associated infrastructure to support the rapidly growing offshore wind market.

The collaboration builds on the complementary core technologies and expertise of both companies in offshore wind to support the decarbonisation of power systems and deliver clean energy. It covers high-voltage direct current (HVDC), as well as high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) solutions.

Petrofac's world-class engineering, procurement, construction and installation capabilities for offshore platforms and offshore and onshore civil works, and Hitachi Energy's HVDC Light® and modular HVAC grid technologies and solutions, will bring considerable benefits to the efficient implementation of offshore wind projects and help accelerate the energy transition.