    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:21 2022-06-28 am EDT
123.55 GBX   +3.82%
06/20Jefferies Lifts Petrofac's PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/13PETROFAC : awarded five-year Integrated Services Provider contract
PU
05/31Societe Generale Trims Petrofac PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Petrofac : and Hitachi Energy to collaborate in growing offshore wind market

06/28/2022 | 04:01am EDT
Petrofac and Hitachi Energy to collaborate in growing offshore wind market

Petrofac, a leading international service provider to the energy industry, and Hitachi Energy, a market and technology leader in transmission, distribution and grid automation solutions, have entered into a collaboration to provide joint grid integration and associated infrastructure to support the rapidly growing offshore wind market.

The collaboration builds on the complementary core technologies and expertise of both companies in offshore wind to support the decarbonisation of power systems and deliver clean energy. It covers high-voltage direct current (HVDC), as well as high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) solutions.

Petrofac's world-class engineering, procurement, construction and installation capabilities for offshore platforms and offshore and onshore civil works, and Hitachi Energy's HVDC Light® and modular HVAC grid technologies and solutions, will bring considerable benefits to the efficient implementation of offshore wind projects and help accelerate the energy transition.

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PETROFAC LIMITED
05/27Petrofac Limited - RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
AQ
05/27Petrofac Limited - Board Changes
AQ
05/27Petrofac Limited is holding its Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/26Petrofac Limited Announces Board Resignations
CI
05/26Petrofac Limited - AGM Statement
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 579 M - -
Net income 2022 19,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 755 M 755 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 8 219
Free-Float 82,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,46 $
Average target price 2,19 $
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Monir Amin Iskander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Afonso Reis E Sousa i Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Tarek Massoud Chief Compliance Officer
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED3.30%755
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED17.06%49 556
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY18.33%28 031
HALLIBURTON COMPANY35.33%27 916
NOV INC.19.78%6 375
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-10.92%3 966