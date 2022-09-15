Petrofac : awarded North Sea contract extension by Serica Energy

Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, has secured a three-year contract extension for maintenance services from Serica Energy.



Under the terms of the agreement, Petrofac will continue with the provision of maintenance execution, maintenance consultancy and metering services to Serica Energy's Northern North Sea asset, the Bruce platform complex which processes production from its Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields.



The contract, which builds on a relationship with Serica Energy which began in 2018, was enhanced in 2019 to include metering engineering services through the deployment of dedicated onshore and offshore personnel.