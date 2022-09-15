Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Petrofac Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:22 2022-09-15 am EDT
119.45 GBX   +0.04%
04:00aPETROFAC : awarded North Sea contract extension by Serica Energy
PU
09/14PETROFAC : and Oman Hydrogen Centre collaborate to develop the Sultanate's green hydrogen capabilities
PU
09/09Petrofac - queen elizabeth ii
AQ
Petrofac : awarded North Sea contract extension by Serica Energy

09/15/2022 | 04:00am EDT
Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, has secured a three-year contract extension for maintenance services from Serica Energy.


Under the terms of the agreement, Petrofac will continue with the provision of maintenance execution, maintenance consultancy and metering services to Serica Energy's Northern North Sea asset, the Bruce platform complex which processes production from its Bruce, Keith and Rhum fields.


The contract, which builds on a relationship with Serica Energy which began in 2018, was enhanced in 2019 to include metering engineering services through the deployment of dedicated onshore and offshore personnel.

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 07:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 527 M - -
Net income 2022 8,80 M - -
Net Debt 2022 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 59,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 713 M 713 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 8 219
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,38 $
Average target price 2,07 $
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Monir Amin Iskander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Afonso Reis E Sousa i Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Shorten Chief Operating Officer, Assest solutions
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED3.56%713
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED34.36%56 915
HALLIBURTON COMPANY32.93%27 571
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY5.53%25 688
NOV INC.32.47%7 051
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED-2.39%4 176