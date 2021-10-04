Log in
    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrofac : fined over bribery, ex-exec gets suspended sentence

10/04/2021 | 08:10am EDT
* Petrofac and former executive had pleaded guilty

* Second guilty plea secured by Serious Fraud Office in 6 months

* Penalty smaller than feared, but firm will still refinance

Oct 4 (Reuters) - British oil services company Petrofac was fined 77 million pounds ($105 million) on Monday and a former executive received a two-year suspended sentence after both pleaded guilty to bribery in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The penalty from Southwark Crown Court in London is less than the $240 million the company had said it might face for failing to prevent bribery between 2011 and 2017.

Its shares jumped as much as 17% after the announcement to their highest since June 2020.

Petrofac's former head of sales David Lufkin, who pleaded guilty to 14 counts of bribing agents with more than $80 million to influence around $7.5 billion of contracts, was given a two-year suspended sentence.

Lufkin's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

Petrofac had admitted that senior executives paid 32 million pounds in bribes related to the awarding of contracts worth around 2.6 billion pounds, the SFO said.

"Senior executives within the Petrofac Group engaged in elaborate schemes to corrupt the awarding of contracts, using agents to systematically bribe officials to win lucrative contracts by unfair and dishonest means," the SFO said.

"A key feature of the case was the complex and deliberately opaque methods used by these senior executives to pay agents across borders, disguising payments through sub-contractors, creating fake contracts for fictitious services."

Petrofac intends to proceed with a refinancing flagged ahead of the sentence, which could include raising debt or equity.

With the four-year investigation by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) hanging over its past contracts, Petrofac has struggled to secure key contracts in the Middle East and has seen its shares battered.

"All employees involved in the charges have left the business. This concludes the Serious Fraud Office's investigation into the company. In determining the penalty, the Court and the Serious Fraud Office acknowledged Petrofac's corporate reform," the company said.

The case marked the second corporate guilty plea secured by the SFO in about five months.

Former Airbus subsidiary GPT Special Project Management pleaded guilty to corruption over military contracts for Saudi Arabia in April.

($1 = 0.7363 pounds) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; additional reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Kirstin Ridley; editing by Anil D'Silva and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.03% 116.54 Real-time Quote.29.85%
PETROFAC LIMITED 7.99% 187.3 Delayed Quote.26.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 225 M - -
Net income 2021 49,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 795 M 795 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 10 645
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,36 $
Average target price 2,01 $
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sami Monir Amin Iskander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Afonso Reis E Sousa i Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Tarek Massoud Chief Compliance Officer
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED26.00%795
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED39.07%42 456
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY20.77%20 861
HALLIBURTON COMPANY17.88%19 840
NOV INC.-1.82%5 267
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED25.10%4 715