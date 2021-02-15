Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Petrofac Limited    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Petrofac : forms industry alliance to maximise recovery of North Sea reserves

02/15/2021 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Petrofac, Repsol Sinopec Resources UK and TechnipFMC announce today the formation of an innovative industry alliance which seeks to maximise the recovery of oil and gas from the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

The partnership will work together to offer the owners of oil and gas discoveries near Repsol Sinopec's existing North Sea infrastructure hubs an integrated, technically robust and commercially flexible solution to meet their near to mid-term development objectives.

Under the terms of the partnership, Petrofac will provide all services associated with topsides engineering and operations support, whilst TechnipFMC will deploy its *iFEED® front-end engineering and design solution and its integrated subsea business model, **iEPCI™. Repsol Sinopec will provide access to its facilities under the industry-led infrastructure code of practice. Together, the group offers decades of subsea and topsides engineering, project management and operating expertise to create an all-encompassing offering, from the well head to export route.

Nick Shorten, Managing Director of Petrofac's Engineering and Production Services, West business said:

With more than three billion barrels locked in marginal fields across the UKCS, small pools represent a big opportunity. Industry level collaborations such as this, will drive the standardisation required to reduce the time and cost of tie-back developments. Petrofac is thrilled to combine the asset knowledge gained as Repsol Sinopec's operations and maintenance partner, with our engineering and project management expertise in support of this exciting collaboration.

Jose Luis Muñoz, CEO Repsol Sinopec said: 'As an industry we must get better at recognising the benefits of utilising existing North Sea infrastructure to maximise the economic recovery of the basin, minimise carbon emissions and transition to a lower carbon economy. This industry collaboration brings together three well respected, experienced companies that have the resources, drive and ambition to support the continued success of the industry for many years to come.'

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea, TechnipFMC, said: 'We are delighted to play a part in helping to maximise recovery of oil and gas from the UK Continental Shelf. Leveraging our integrated subsea business models, iFEED® and iEPCI™, we are ideally placed to support and optimize future development opportunities from early concept to first production and beyond while minimising the carbon footprint. With a shared commitment to excellence in Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality standards, we look forward to working with Repsol Sinopec to deliver a culture of efficiency, standardisation and sharing of best practice as we adopt this unique and important alliance in the UK.'

*iFEED® TechnipFMC's iFEED® front-end engineering and design solution combines the scope of SPS and SURF to deliver a full field subsea architecture design.

** iEPCI™ integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation.

Categories: Europe

Disclaimer

Petrofac Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 11:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PETROFAC LIMITED
02/14PETROFAC : to support Carnarvon's Buffalo redevelopment
PU
02/09PETROFAC : to deploy global decom expertise in Australia in contract first
AQ
02/08Petrofac Wins Well-Decommissioning Contract in Australia
DJ
02/03PETROFAC : Secures $300 Million Contracts for Petroleum Development in Oman
MT
02/03Petrofac secures Petroleum Development Oman contracts
DJ
02/03PETROFAC : announces revised date for 2020 Full Year Results
AQ
02/02PETROFAC LIMITED : Petrofac announces revised date for 2020 Full Year Results
DJ
02/01PETROFAC LIMITED : Covid corporate financing facility
DJ
01/27PETROFAC : secures enhanced North Sea contract with INEOS FPS
PU
01/26PETROFAC : Morgan Stanley Lowers Petrofac PT, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 217 M - -
Net income 2020 -48,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -12,0x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 570 M 569 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 10 700
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,63 $
Last Close Price 1,70 $
Spread / Highest target 285%
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sami Monir Amin Iskander Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alastair Edward Cochran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Tarek Massoud Chief Compliance Officer
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED-11.33%569
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED22.63%37 273
HALLIBURTON COMPANY6.72%17 924
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY8.87%16 431
TECHNIPFMC PLC9.68%4 634
DIALOG GROUP-9.86%4 338
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ