(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Petrofac Ltd, up 8.1% at 79.5 pence, 12-month range 45.38p-127.6p. The energy infrastructure company wins contract valued at about USD700 million. Is selected by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co subsidiary Adnoc Gas Processing for the engineering, procurement and construction of a new gas processor plant at Adnoc's Habshan complex, west of Abu Dhabi. The new plant will comprise three gas compressor trains and support substantial increase in gas output from Habshan.

Pod Point Group Holdings PLC, up 3.7% at 69.99p, 12-month change 46p-159.8p. The electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider signs a partnership agreement with UK Power Networks. Will provide flexibility services by adjusting EV charging schedules to help match renewable power generation. With user permission, Pod Point will schedule the charging of EVs away from peak periods, which will help balance the grid, it says.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Oxford BioMedica PLC, down 2.1% at 411p, 12-month range 276.62p-575p. Investment bank Numis reinitiates coverage of the gene and cell therapy group with "reduce".

