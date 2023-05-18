Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Petrofac Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PFC   GB00B0H2K534

PETROFAC LIMITED

(PFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:02:37 2023-05-18 am EDT
74.60 GBX   +12.60%
06:30aPetrofac joint venture chosen for USD1.5 billion project in Algeria
AN
05:26aPetrofac JV wins USD1.5 billion contract
AN
04:50aAlgeria's sonatrach awards petrofac hqc consortium a $1.5 billio…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Petrofac joint venture chosen for USD1.5 billion project in Algeria

05/18/2023 | 06:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Petrofac Ltd on Thursday said a joint venture that it leads has been selected for a USD1.5 billion petrochemical engineering, procurement and construction project in Algeria.

Petrofac shares rose 12% to 74.29 pence each on Thursday morning in London. The stock still is down 53% over the past 12 months.

The award for the contract was by Step Polymers SPA, which is a fully-owned subsidiary of Sonatrach Spa, Algeria's national state-owned oil company. It is a downstream project that will form part of the Arzew Industrial Zone in the west of Algiers for Algeria's energy strategy. Petrofac said it has a 25-year track record in the north African country, it noted.

The total value of the contract is about USD1.5 billion, with Petrofac's share about USD1 billion.

Elie Lahoud, chief operating officer for Petrofac's Engineering & Construction division, said: "As our client responds to the world's increasing demand for petrochemical products, we are looking forward to developing our breadth of experience in-country, through the safe and timely delivery of this project."

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.08% 76.8 Delayed Quote.-10.75%
PETROFAC LIMITED 12.59% 74.78 Delayed Quote.-5.69%
WTI -0.06% 72.799 Delayed Quote.-12.27%
All news about PETROFAC LIMITED
06:30aPetrofac joint venture chosen for USD1.5 billion project in Algeria
AN
05:26aPetrofac JV wins USD1.5 billion contract
AN
04:50aAlgeria's sonatrach awards petrofac hqc consortium a $1.5 billio…
RE
04:16aPetrofac Rises 11% as JV Wins $1.5 Billion Contract for Petrochemical Project in Algeri..
MT
05/15IOG shares up as expects to start first gas at Blythe H2
AN
05/02Global markets live: HSBC, Logitech, Uber, IBM, BP...
MS
05/02HSBC raises Rightmove to 'buy' from 'hold'
AN
05/02Corporate and Operational Update
AQ
05/02BP swings to profit; HSBC launches share buyback
AN
05/01Petrofac secures new EPC contract as it continues to support Lithuanian refinery upgrad..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PETROFAC LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 447 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,67x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 427 M 427 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 8 219
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart PETROFAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Petrofac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PETROFAC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,83 $
Average target price 1,33 $
Spread / Average Target 61,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tareq Kawash Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Afonso Reis E Sousa i Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
René Médori Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Shorten Chief Operating Officer-Assets solutions
Matthias F. Bichsel Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PETROFAC LIMITED-5.69%427
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-16.76%63 427
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-7.08%27 820
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-29.15%26 110
TECHNIPFMC PLC10.09%5 926
NOV INC.-28.20%5 906
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer