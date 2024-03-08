(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Petrofac Ltd, up 13% at 26.36 pence, 12-month range 14.58p-87.50p. The energy infrastructure firm has been awarded an operations contract from Turkemengas at the Galkynysh gas field, in Turkmenistan. The three-year contract is valued at over USD200 million. Nick Shorten, chief operating officer of Petrofac's Asset Solutions business, says: "Petrofac has a proud history of working with Turkemengas. The expansion of our relationship is testament to our track record of delivering value to customers' operations. Securing this contract further demonstrates our strategy to expand Asset Solutions' geographic reach."

Capital & Regional PLC, up 2.5% at 52.90p, 12-month range 49.86p-61.00p. Shares in the shopping centre-focused real estate investment trust rise slightly. Capital & Regional was planning to release its results in early March 2024. However the company's new auditor, Mazars LLP, has requested additional time to complete its procedures in its first year as auditor. CEO Lawrence Hutchings adds. "Our ongoing focus on delivering our proven community centre strategy and increasing our weighting to non-discretionary and needs-based retail and services categories has helped us deliver another positive year of progress. The acquisition of Gyle in Edinburgh also represented an important milestone in our goal of returning to growth and we are particularly encouraged by the fact that we have already created value in the centre through our leasing programme."

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Petra Diamonds Ltd, down 1.0% at 38.62p, 12-month range 35.13p-80.50p. The Bermuda-based diamond mining group share continue to fall, after a tricky start to 2024. Over the year-to-date, the stock is down 41%.

